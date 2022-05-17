ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones Bring The Fiery Burn To Snack Time

By Sophia Lo
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's more than one way to scorch a taste bud, and one of those ways is a hot chip. For some, Flamin' Hot Cheetos might immediately come to mind. But we've rounded up some of the spiciest chips you can find in America, and the list includes options like the Paqui...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Best Sandwich At Burger King

Among fast food retail analysts, Burger King has a reputation for putting lots of energy into targeting the younger generations by coming up with irreverent, if gimmicky, one-off marketing campaigns, and in relatively rapid-fire succession (per CNN). "They've really focused a lot on marketing, product development, and menu innovation," GlobalData Retail's Managing Director, Neil Saunders told CNN of the fast food giant. More to the point, when Burger King has pulled back on such efforts, such as it did in 2021, it found itself falling behind Wendy's (via Forbes), which has since taken over as McDonald's closest competitor. But a survey conducted by Mashed has revealed what looks to be a rather perplexing paradox.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Eating Korean BBQ

Historically, Korean barbecue is believed to have originated in Central Asia among the Maek nomadic group who cooked seasoned meat over an open fire (via Korean BBQ). Since then, the preparation has taken the world by storm, and there are plenty of good reasons why. Consisting of a lineup of side dishes called banchan and flame-grilled strips of meat cooked right at the table, Korean barbecue is more of an adventure than a meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient For A More Delicious Chili

Chili, with all its savory flavors of meat, beans, and tomatoes, is more of an autumn or winter meal, something hot and rich that's best reserved for cold nights than scorching summer days. But that doesn't mean that a big bowl of meaty chili can't have a place during summer, right? After all, what better way to liven up those freshly grilled hot dogs with a slather of chili? And it's always a welcome sight to see a crockpot full of chili at your relatives' Fourth of July barbecue.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Chip#Hot Cheetos#Hot Sauce#Food Drink#Bbq#First We Feasts#The Los Calientes Rojo
Mashed

Shake Shack Evolves Its Menu By Adding Plant-Based Dessert Options

Plant-based products are all the rage right now, and many fast food restaurants have gotten in on the game. There's Burger King's Impossible Whopper, plant-based chorizo at Chipotle, and even vegan beef at Panda Express. While many of those chains feature plant-based products as meat substitutes (in place of burgers or chicken), Shake Shack is wooing would-be customers with plant-based desserts, per Yahoo! Finance.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Get Ready To Watch The Fab Five Eat Their Way Through NoLa In Queer Eye Season 7

It's official: Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Tan France are headed to New Orleans to film Season 7 of "Queer Eye" (via Instagram). They are leaving behind the cattle ranches and line dancing of Austin, Texas, and heading to the bayou for beignets and crawfish. It's an exciting prospect for a city when the Fab 5 announces they're coming to town because they often feature local businesses when they're out shopping or meeting with their "heroes."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi On Her Favorite Ingredient, What Makes A Good Meal, And Top Chef - Exclusive Interview

Padma Lakshmi has solidified herself as one of the foremost authorities on food. According to the star's personal website, Lakshmi started off as a supermodel before breaking into the culinary world. She found an audience on the Discovery Channel and Food Network as the host of a variety of shows where the personality cooked food from around the world, and later went on to author a handful of cookbooks and essays that received awards and commendations from a variety of organizations.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

We Finally Know Pepsi's New Mystery Product

It is not uncommon for a company to tease the release of its new products. After all, companies need to advertise their products to target audiences to make revenue. The appeal of generating buzz is nothing new, from franchises like McDonald's teasing the return of a holiday favorite to companies like Oreo exciting fans about a potential ice cream product on the horizon. And the same can be said about non-food-related teasers, like movie trailers or teasers regarding when the latest Taylor Swift album will release.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Can't Decide Which Frozen Desserts Are Best

With summer right around the corner, there are so many new and exciting possibilities to look forward to. From weekends at the lake and bonfires on the beach to road trips with friends and visits to the drive-in movie theater, everyone has their own summer traditions that they look forward to. But one thing that everyone can enjoy this summer? All of the most popular summer recipes. Hot stews and heavy casseroles have gone into hibernation, and fresh and colorful salads, grilled hot dogs and burgers, and simple cobblers are in season once again (via Taste of Home). Whether you are planning a backyard barbecue or a summer soiree, there are so many light and refreshing meals that you can whip up — but no meal is truly complete without a dessert.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

How A Texas Mom Found Herself With Nearly Three Dozen McDonald's Hamburgers

Imagine being a McDonald's worker. You're having an average, run-of-the-mill shift. It's the kind of day where you're just dealing with customers and filling fry containers, the kind of day where the only exciting thing that happened so far was someone spilling their McFlurry on the floor. That is, until you and your co-workers start noticing someone's putting in an order for a lot of burgers — and quite a lot of burgers at that. Indeed, someone has put in an order for 31 cheeseburgers, all for one person. Just who is this person with a mammoth appetite for McDonald's? The cheeseburger-loving culprit was none other than Ricardo, Texas, resident Barrett Golden, which is all the more impressive considering Barrett is only 2 years old.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

This Ingredient Swap Instantly Upgrades Boxed Mac And Cheese

In this day and age, there are plenty of ways to enjoy mac and cheese. You can get it from a restaurant. You can buy it pre-made from the grocery store or deli. You can make a creamy homestyle mac and cheese from scratch. You can buy boxed mac and cheese, or go with those little cups that just might catch your microwave on fire if you forget to add water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The One Thing Fast-Food Employees Wish Customers Would Stop Doing

Whether you are at the airport at midnight, or on a cross-country road trip in an unfamiliar state, fast food is never too far away. Unlike many other restaurants, fast food joints are often open twenty four hours a day and there are also top-notch regional fast food chains in every state. To top that off, there is a fast food joint out there for every occasion, whether you are craving pizza and tacos or burgers and milkshakes (or all of the above). Most people have enjoyed a fast food meal at some time in their lives, and are likely to do so again — here are the fast food items you need to eat before you die.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Knife Sharpeners Of 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. We've all been there. The cutting board is out and an old knife is in your hand. You try to cut into a perfectly ripe tomato, expecting to slice through its red flesh like butter, only to watch the skin sink inward because the blade is so dull and worn down. Do you admit defeat and keep pulverizing that poor tomato into oblivion with that useless knife of yours? Or do you have a knife sharpener on hand to save the day?
TECHNOLOGY
Mashed

The Costco Frozen Treat That Has Everyone Talking

The official start of summer is a little over a month away. In many parts of the country, the reading on the temperature gauge is finally starting to show signs of its impending arrival, meaning it's about that time to start stocking the freezer with ice cream bars and other frozen treats that can help cool you down all season long. After all, you don't want to be stuck waiting around for the ice cream truck to roll through your neighborhood when you're in need of some relief from the hot summer sun.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient That Can Take Your Fried Chicken To The Next Level

There are few dishes more irresistible on a menu than fried chicken. This special occasion meal is more popular than ever as fast food chains and fancy restaurants alike compete for the top honor of "best." The weekend picnic staple is approaching its peak season, ready to be served on a plate surrounded by mashed potatoes and greens or sandwiched between pickles and coleslaw on a soft bun. As irresistible as fried chicken is to many meat-eaters, it can be equally daunting for home cooks to make.
RECIPES
Mashed

How Much It Really Costs To Open A Steak 'N Shake Franchise

Do you fantasize about having your own franchise? Well, Steak 'n Shake parent company Biglari Holdings wants to make you King or Queen of your own Steakburger Kingdom for only about twice what the Washington Post says the average American spends on commuting to work each year. Truth be told, you wouldn't own that Steak 'n Shake outright, you'd just rule it. The $10,000 buy-in program, launched in 2018, gives would-be franchisees the opportunity to essentially buy partial ownership of existing company-owned Steak 'n Shake locations. Steak 'n Shake calls franchisees in this program "Franchise Partners."
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

133K+
Followers
33K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy