Forest Area, Bellaire Split in Ski Valley Baseball, Eagles Record First Win of Season

FOREST AREA – Forest Area baseball picked up an 8-5 win in game one against Bellaire in Ski Valley Conference play, but the Eagles bounced back in the second game to win 9-8 for the first win of the season to earn the split on Monday.

Up next, Forest Area will see Suttons Bay on Thursday.

As for the Eagles, they will continue to seek their first win of the season against Traverse City Christian on Thursday.