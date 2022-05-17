ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, MI

Forest Area, Bellaire Split in Ski Valley Baseball, Eagles Record First Win of Season

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tQer_0fgRGMWV00

FOREST AREA – Forest Area baseball picked up an 8-5 win in game one against Bellaire in Ski Valley Conference play, but the Eagles bounced back in the second game to win 9-8 for the first win of the season to earn the split on Monday.

Up next, Forest Area will see Suttons Bay on Thursday.

As for the Eagles, they will continue to seek their first win of the season against Traverse City Christian on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellaire, MI
City
Suttons Bay, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Bellaire, MI
Sports
Traverse City, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Suttons Bay, MI
Sports
MISportsNow

The Season with Beal City Softball: Winning Streak

This spring, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes and giving you an exclusive look at the Beal City softball program. New episodes of the miniseries are released every Thursday on MISportsNow.com, YouTube and the free VUit app. In this week’s episode, the Aggies look to extend their winning streak...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#The Split#Christian#Bellaire Split#Ski Valley Baseball#Eagles Record
Banana 101.5

This Glass-Lined Home in Northern Michigan Comes With a Breathtaking View

You know the expression: People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Although that proverb has always conjured up images of what a glass house may look like in my mind, they've never really looked like this home in Northern Michigan. This home, which sits on over three acres in Suttons Bay features windows from top to bottom. Suttons Bay is about 15 miles north of Traverse City, in the picturesque northwest corner of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
My North.com

Dining Al Fresco: Best Petoskey Region Outdoor Dining Spots

Longing for a leisurely lunch with a lovely view? Take a table outside at one of these amazing restaurants that offer outdoor dining this summer in Northern Michigan, from Petoskey to Mackinac Island. This article was first featured in the 2022 MyNorth Vacation Guide. Download the guide for free and...
PETOSKEY, MI
traverseticker.com

Traverse City Horse Shows Issues Statement Regarding Summer 2022 Season

Traverse City Horse Shows (TCHS) issued a public statement on Monday afternoon regarding its upcoming summer event slate. The statement was a response to Acme Township’s recent announcement that TCHS would face suspension of its newly-granted special use permit if it fails to resolve a number of conditions laid forth by the township. Were the permit to be suspended, TCHS would effectively be required to cancel its summer 2022 season.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brewery awarded 3 medals at 2022 World Expo of Beer

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – A brewery in the Upper Peninsula was awarded three medals at this year’s World Expo of Beer. Out of Escanaba, Upper Hand Brewery won awards for its Upper Hand Light, UPA, and Sugarbush Maple Lager. The World Expo of Beer festival takes place every year...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
1240 WJIM

This Is Why Dead Fish Are Popping Up All Over Michigan Beaches

For the past few weeks I've seen many groups on Facebook share photos of dead fish which are popping up all over Michigan beaches from Traverse City to the shores of Lake Michigan. Many people have been asking why there are so many of them, why they died and what can be done about them. The cause has been the biggest concern but it turns out it may be nothing more than a fish who isn't adapted to our waters making its way into our lakes, as one person suggested:
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
bridgemi.com

Map reveals Michigan National Guard’s proposed Camp Grayling expansion

A new map provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources provides a detailed view of the state lands targeted for a proposed Camp Grayling expansion that would more than double the Michigan National Guard training facility’s footprint in Northern Michigan. The proposed expansion includes large tracts to the...
GRAYLING, MI
traverseticker.com

New Senior Living Facilities Are Under Construction In Traverse City; Can The Local Workforce Support Them?

Several developments are underway in and around Traverse City that would significantly increase the area’s capacity to provide senior living and senior care to the area’s aging population. But while the region needs that capacity to prepare for the so-called “Silver Tsunami,” the expansions are coming at the same time that existing care providers in Traverse City are scrambling to find enough staff to operate at full strength.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

COVID Cases Spread Across Northern Michigan

COVID deaths have hit one million nationwide and the number of cases is rising again here in northern Michigan. Just a few weeks ago, Grand Traverse County was the only one in the region to see high community level for COVID. But now eight other counties in our area have joined that list. Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan Interim Health Officer Dan Thorell says, “COVID cases are increasing. We’re continuing to see the BA.2 variant of Omicron take its toll.”
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

20 Years Later: The Village at Grand Traverse Commons

It was 20 years ago this month that the massive undertaking which eventually became the Village at Grand Traverse Commons got underway. “We took the title on May 6, 2002,” says Raymond Minervini of The Minervini Group, which has been working on the property since that date. His father Ray is largely credited as the visionary, but it was and continues to be a family affair.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
789
Followers
2K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy