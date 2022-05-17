ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ken Paxton, George P. Bush to face off in primary runoffs for attorney general

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are big statewide races on the ballot for next Tuesday’s...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Race for Texas’ 30th Congressional runoff heats up

DALLAS - Whoever wins the Democrats’ runoff for Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson's seat will likely be the person to end up in it. That race in recent weeks has gotten ugly. Unlike the attorney general’s race, the mudslinging for the 30th Congressional District is happening on the ground and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Illinois bans 'ghost guns,' becoming first Midwestern state to do so

CHICAGO - The sale and possession of "ghost guns" in Illinois became illegal Wednesday after Gov.J.B. Pritzker signed a bill aimed at eliminating the unserialized firearms. Ghost guns are homemade weapons that are untraceable and don't need a background check to be acquired. They can be purchased online and can be assembled in just 15 minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy