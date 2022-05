The remains of a 17-year-old teenage girl have been found in Georgetown, South Carolina, after she went missing more than a decade ago while visiting Myrtle Beach. The body of Brittanee Drexel, who was last seen in 2009 reportedly on her way to meet friends at another hotel, was found on May 11, and a suspect, Raymond Moody, 62, has been charged in connection to her murder, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO