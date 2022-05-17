ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc Sweeps Mt. Pleasant Baseball to Clinch Saginaw Valley Conference Title

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNnsI_0fgRFvwN00

MOUNT PLEASANT – Grand Blanc baseball completed a sweep over Mt. Pleasant, defeating the Oilers 12-0 and 5-1, to secure the Saginaw Valley Conference title on Monday night.

Grand Blanc’s David Lally blasted a three-run homerun in the first game and a solo shot to start the second.

The Bobcats improve to 22-4 overall and 17-2 in conference play.

Mt. Pleasant falls to 14-7 and 11-5 in the Saginaw Valley Conference. The Oilers are set to face Lapeer for a pair of league games next on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

The Season with Beal City Softball: Winning Streak

This spring, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes and giving you an exclusive look at the Beal City softball program. New episodes of the miniseries are released every Thursday on MISportsNow.com, YouTube and the free VUit app. In this week’s episode, the Aggies look to extend their winning streak...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Blanc, MI
Sports
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Saginaw, MI
Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
City
Lapeer, MI
abc12.com

SVSU head softball coach resigns after 2 years, for personal reasons

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - After two seasons as the Saginaw Valley State University Head Softball Coach, Christie Ambrosi has resigned for personal reasons. On Tuesday, it was released that she hadn't been with the team since April and missed their run to the NCAA Division Two national tournament and their GLIAC Tournament Championship.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Krygiers Returning to Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two of Michigan State’s hockey players who entered the transfer portal at the end of this past season announced Wednesday they are returning to the MSU program for another year. Brothers Cole and Christian Krygier say they’ll play for new coach Adam Nightingale. At one time eight Spartans entered the portal after last season’s 12-23-1 record which cost coach Danton Cole his job. The Krygiers are from Novi, Michigan.
NOVI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Bobcats#Oilers
WNEM

Bear spotted in Midland

Our top stories this afternoon, one man is in custody after assaulting his brother and breaking into his neighbor's home, a Fenton Township man convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced, and four members of the base, a white supremacist group have pleaded their cases in court.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Saginaw News

Live Oak Coffeehouse opening soon in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Live Oak Coffeehouse is preparing to open its third location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. The locally-owned coffee shop with locations in Midland and at Uptown Bay City is opening a new store this weekend at 7194 Gratiot Road in Saginaw County’s Thomas Township. The site was formerly home to 989Cafe, which closed permanently in March.
SAGINAW, MI
manisteenews.com

Bear spotted in Michigan resident's backyard

A bear was spotted in a Michigan resident’s backyard on Monday evening. Midland resident Lou Ann Holland posted images from the encounter to Facebook on Monday, explaining the bear appeared in her yard, off of Westlawn Drive between Homer Road and M-30, shortly before 9 p.m. The bear appeared...
MIDLAND, MI
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Which School His Kids Still Root For

Before his dynastic reign as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban held several other head coaching titles. After one season as head coach for Toledo in 1990, Saban landed his first Power-Five coaching gig with the Michigan State Spartans in 1995. He spent five seasons as head coach in East Lansing, collecting a 34-24-1 record from 1995-99.
EAST LANSING, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Detroit, Michigan

Five billionaires consider Michigan their home, and none is more famous than Dan Gilbert. In 1985, he co-founded Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the country. He also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and wrote one of the most famous letters in the world criticizing LeBron James after leaving Cleveland and playing in Miami.
DETROIT, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
789
Followers
2K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy