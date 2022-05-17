Grand Blanc Sweeps Mt. Pleasant Baseball to Clinch Saginaw Valley Conference Title
MOUNT PLEASANT – Grand Blanc baseball completed a sweep over Mt. Pleasant, defeating the Oilers 12-0 and 5-1, to secure the Saginaw Valley Conference title on Monday night.
Grand Blanc’s David Lally blasted a three-run homerun in the first game and a solo shot to start the second.
The Bobcats improve to 22-4 overall and 17-2 in conference play.
Mt. Pleasant falls to 14-7 and 11-5 in the Saginaw Valley Conference. The Oilers are set to face Lapeer for a pair of league games next on Thursday.
