Detroit, MI

Detroit now offering Test to Treat sites with free COVID testing and treatment

By Michigan Radio
michiganradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new one-stop shop for Detroiters who suspect they have COVID-19. Starting this week, Detroiters will be able to visit a city site, get tested for COVID-19, and receive treatment pills, all for free. Detroit is now part of...

