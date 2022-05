An Horry County murder suspect was found dead after missing a court hearing on Monday. Taylor Strode of Conway was scheduled to be tried for the murder of Charles Lawrence on Greenleaf Drive in Conway in May 2019 but did not show up in court. Assistant Solicitor Chris Helms secured a bench warrant for his arrest but police found him dead before the warrant was served. The Horry County Coroners Office said Strode died by suicide. Strode was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO