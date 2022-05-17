ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama raises eyebrows by using the word 'WOMXN' as she says Roe v Wade leak means 'millions will lose right to make decisions about their bodies'

By Andrea Blanco For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked debate on an Instagram post after she 'used the term womxn' when voicing her support for abortion care.

Obama took to Instagram on Saturday to encourage voters to take part in the midterm primary elections, especially in states where a potential Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade overturn would likely lead to abortion bans.

'State lawmakers will have the power to strip womxn of the right to make decisions about their bodies and their healthcare,' one of the slides Obama shared read.

The term 'womxn' is intended to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary people who identify as women, but critics say using the phrase erases the experience of cisgender women.

Obama used the traditional spelling in the caption of the post: 'It's been a tough couple of weeks since we saw the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion.'

'If it comes to pass, we may soon live in a country where millions of women — not to mention our children and grandchildren — lose the right to make decisions about their bodies and their health.'

In the past, other progressive politicians, including Democrat firebrand Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, have come under fire for using inclusive terms such as 'menstruating women,' to refer to people who identify as women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfBBw_0fgRFiiA00
Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked debate on an Instagram post after she 'used the term womxn' when voicing her support for abortion care
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWDjf_0fgRFiiA00
'State lawmakers will have the power to strip womxn of the right to make decisions about their bodies and their healthcare,' one of the slides Obama shared in the post read
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LicQ9_0fgRFiiA00

Obama shared slides seemingly created by When We All Vote, a Nonprofit organization that works to drive voters to the ballots.

The former First Lady is a co-chair at the nonprofit and recently launched the #VoteLoud HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities ) initiative 'to empower HBCU students to take a leading role in voter registration, education, and mobilization efforts on their campuses.'

Along with the slides sharing awareness about the mounting importance of local elections after the SCOTUS draft was leaked, Obama wrote: 'If we knew the courts were heading toward this day, it doesn't make the frustration, grief, and fear any less real.

'But we don't have to stand idly by while others try to turn back the clock on progress. I'm so inspired by everyone out marching today.

'And I know that we're going to see so many folks carrying this energy forward to the elections in November and in every election after that.'

Although Obama did not use the term 'womxn,' one of the slides she shared had the alternative spelling.

Some conservative figures rushed to call out Obama's choice to use the slide, Fox reported.

'Democrats, don't expect the Obamas to save you from weird woke terminology,' Republican Party pollster and political strategist Patrick Ruffini wrote.

'Just asking a practical question here, how does one pronounce 'womxn?' former RNC spokesman Doug Heye asked.

The decision by progressive politicians to use gender-inclusive pronouns has sparked a swathe of negative comments, with critics saying not using the term woman is 'misogynistic' and questioning how 'womxn' is pronounced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1We2EJ_0fgRFiiA00
Obama used the traditional spelling in the caption of the post: 'It's been a tough couple of weeks since we saw the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion'
Some conservative figures rushed to call out Obama's choice to use the slide
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXIMf_0fgRFiiA00
'Just asking a practical question here, how does one pronounce 'womxn?' former RNC spokesman Doug Heye asked

In September, New York Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was criticized for using the phrase 'menstruating persons.'

The progressive Democrat used the term during a CNN interview in which she slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott as ignorant of reproductive science.

'I don't know if he is familiar with a menstruating person's body. In fact, I do know that he's not familiar with a woman - with a female or menstruating person's body,' said Ocasio-Cortez.

Last week, leading Democrat strategist James Carville said his party's woke obsessions with 'veganism and pronouns' has emboldened the GOP to end federal abortion protections.

Carville - a former advisor to the Clinton administration - said his party is now so in thrall to petty progressive obsessions that its left conservative Supreme Court justices with 'no fear' of ending Roe v Wade.

Appearing on CNN's OutFront, he said: 'Today they [Republicans] have no fear of Democrats, that's why they do this. You gotta' understand what a huge event this is in American politics ... Roe v Wade is is over two-to-one in approval,' Carville told host Erin Burnett Thursday.

'And Alito and them said we don't care. We're not fair, and we don't care and all the Democrats are going to do is sit around talking about veganism and pronouns.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2TlJ_0fgRFiiA00
Appearing on CNN's OutFront, James Carville slammed his own party for getting caught in promoting woke policies while the GOP seizes on the opportunity to push its agenda
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mccBL_0fgRFiiA00
Carville - a former advisor to the Clinton administration - said his party is now so in thrall to petty progressive obsessions that its left conservative Supreme Court justices with 'no fear' of ending Roe v Wade

Nicholas Menyhard
2d ago

Men cannot have babies. There is no such thing as "cisgender" men or "cisgender" women, there are men who are adult male humans and women who are adult female humans, everyone else is pretending.

Reply(5)
55
simon kenton
2d ago

she lost me on the first day when she said that her husband becoming president was the first time that she was proud of America

Reply(3)
38
GREG C
2d ago

Go away Obamas. 8 years of race baiting and destroying America was enough for a lifetime

Reply(3)
77
