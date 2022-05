Shelby County’s Public Defender’s Office struggles to hire and retain staff because experienced attorneys working as public defenders make far less than most attorneys in the state, said Chief Public Defender Phyllis Aluko on Wednesday. During the Shelby County Budget and Finance Committee, Aluko requested $138,000 to hire an investigator and to cover other costs […] The post With 21 public defender vacancies in Shelby County, chief pleads for more funding appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO