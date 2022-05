(Perryville) For the first time in program history, the Perryville Pirates Girls Soccer team has gone back-to-back as District Champions in Class 2 District 1 by defeating Fredericktown 2-0 on Tuesday. The Pirates were able to get out to a lead quickly, scoring their goals in the first half. Head Coach Jerry Fulton says the game plan was to step on the gas pedal out the gate.

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO