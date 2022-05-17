ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

EC school board meeting focuses on communication

By Madeline Fuerstenberg Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4SXH_0fgRE21e00
Eau Claire school district Administration Building, 500 Main St. Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board discussed a proposal Monday to effectively speak, listen and collaborate with the community during its bimonthly meeting.

The proposal, presented by Commissioner Erica Zerr and partially inspired by the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Linkage Plan, has been in the works since last spring.

The plan suggests a phased implementation of annual meetings related to community communication, the creation of a key communicator group, roundtables with family groups or associations, the appointment of school ambassadors, the facilitation of city and county connections, contributions to a biannual newsletter, an improved social media presence, and the creation of a board contact repository.

The goals of the communication plan, Zerr said, are to connect the board with the community in fulfillment of governance commitments, increase public awareness and knowledge of the board’s work, create strategic points of engagement between the board and the community, facilitate conversations that inform board work, and increase opportunities for under-engaged groups to connect with the board.

“We really want to be sure that we hear voices that we perhaps have been missing,” Zerr said.

Members of the board used a significant amount of meeting time to discuss the draft, ask questions and pitch additional ideas. No action relating to the proposed was taken. The board is expected to revisit the Board Communication Plan during the summer.

Also on Monday, the school board voted to approve 2022-2023 liaison and committee assignments in a 6-0 vote, solidifying Lori Bica’s, Phil Lyons’ and Marquell Johnson’s roles on the Budget Development Committee; Johnson’s role as legislative liaison; Lyons’ role as CESA delegate; and Tim Nordin’s and Stephanie Farrar’s roles as Wisconsin Association of School Boards delegate and alternate, respectively.

Johnson was not present at the meeting. Commissioner Joshua Clements attended virtually.

The board also green-lit a district grant application for additional funding via the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council in a 6-0 vote. Any funds awarded will go toward the Prairie Ridge Early Learning Program.

In other district news:

• The board approved a contractor bid related to the Memorial High School storage shed.

• The board met in a closed session to deliberate or negotiate the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds or to conduct other specified public business, according to meeting materials. Also according to the materials, the board conferred with its legal counsel “concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved.”

Comments / 0

Related
wrcitytimes.com

Wood County residents asked to take internet speed test

WOOD COUNTY – Wood County residents are asked to take an internet speed test to help identify areas of broadband need in their community. “Access to broadband is vital for the economic health and growth of our area. Yet many homes and businesses have no broadband access or internet service speeds that fall far below federal standards,” stated a Wood County release.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 19, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
Eau Claire, WI
Education
dakotafreepress.com

McCleerey Sues to Boot Too-Recent Wisconsin Voter and Oath-Breaker Manhart from District 1 Ballot

The press and the court may catch up with Wisconsin voter but South Dakota House candidate Logan Manhart. Last week I reported that Manhart, who spent a lot of 2021 politicking in Wisconsin, who voted in Wisconsin’s April 2021 election, and whose Wisconsin voter registration was still active as of May 5, 2022, had broken the law when he filed his declaration of candidacy. In that declaration at the top of his nominating petition, Manhart swore that he was eligible to seek the office of South Dakota Representative. But legislators have to have resided in South Dakota for two years preceding the election in which they are candidates. Voting in Wisconsin on April 6, 2021 means Manhart was a legal, voting resident of Wisconsin until at least that date, which is only 1.6 years before the November 8, 2022, general election at which Manhart seeks District 1’s votes, which means Manhart lied on his nominating petition and invalidated his candidacy.
ELECTIONS
wuwm.com

Wisconsin health officials urge masking in 7 counties with high COVID levels

Wisconsin health officials are urging people in seven counties with high COVID-19 levels to wear masks indoors, and they’re encouraging precautions statewide. The counties that meet the CDC definition for a high COVID burden are Racine, Kenosha, Vernon, Monroe, La Crosse, Rusk and Barron. Most other Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee, are in the medium category.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ec
winonaradio.com

Emergency Response Team Called in As Precaution for Welfare Check in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-The Emergency Response Team was called in for a welfare check on the 600 block of Franklin St. in Winona Wednesday morning. Deputy Chief Eric Engrav says officers have been unable to reach the subject of the welfare check after several attempts. He says the Emergency Response team gives officers a layer of protection when they don’t know details about a building they’re trying to enter.
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Government Technology

Residents of Mobile Home Park Shelter Safely From Tornado

(TNS) - The aftermath of the tornado that ripped through a rural Chetek mobile home park five years ago still ranks as the worst natural disaster site witnessed by Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. As he stood at ground zero of the tornado's destruction zone, Fitzgerald was surrounded by random...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Nestle facility increasing baby formula amid shortage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Officials with the Eau Claire Nestle facility say it is significantly increasing its formula production. Company officials say the Eau Claire location, which makes Gerber infant formula, is committed to doing everything it can to help parents and caregivers. A Gerber representative adds the company...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
fox9.com

23-year-old goes missing while swimming in Wisconsin river

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department. The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie Police investigating suspected drowning

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department released an additional update regarding a suspected drowning Tuesday. According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, at 3:23 p.m. on Tuesday multiple agencies responded to Riverside Park, 890 Hudson Road in Menomonie, Wis. for a report of a 23-year-old man who went under water while swimming and didn’t come back up. Friends of the man attempted to save him but couldn’t get to the man in time.
MENOMONIE, WI
WausauPilot

2 injured, 1 critically, in Wood Co. crash

Two people were injured, one critically, following a Monday night crash in Wood County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 6 p.m. on County Hwy. N near Bethel Road in the town of Richfield. Wood County Sheriff’s officials say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a dump truck that collided head on.
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
188
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy