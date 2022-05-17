EC school board meeting focuses on communication

Eau Claire school district Administration Building, 500 Main St. Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board discussed a proposal Monday to effectively speak, listen and collaborate with the community during its bimonthly meeting.

The proposal, presented by Commissioner Erica Zerr and partially inspired by the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Linkage Plan, has been in the works since last spring.

The plan suggests a phased implementation of annual meetings related to community communication, the creation of a key communicator group, roundtables with family groups or associations, the appointment of school ambassadors, the facilitation of city and county connections, contributions to a biannual newsletter, an improved social media presence, and the creation of a board contact repository.

The goals of the communication plan, Zerr said, are to connect the board with the community in fulfillment of governance commitments, increase public awareness and knowledge of the board’s work, create strategic points of engagement between the board and the community, facilitate conversations that inform board work, and increase opportunities for under-engaged groups to connect with the board.

“We really want to be sure that we hear voices that we perhaps have been missing,” Zerr said.

Members of the board used a significant amount of meeting time to discuss the draft, ask questions and pitch additional ideas. No action relating to the proposed was taken. The board is expected to revisit the Board Communication Plan during the summer.

Also on Monday, the school board voted to approve 2022-2023 liaison and committee assignments in a 6-0 vote, solidifying Lori Bica’s, Phil Lyons’ and Marquell Johnson’s roles on the Budget Development Committee; Johnson’s role as legislative liaison; Lyons’ role as CESA delegate; and Tim Nordin’s and Stephanie Farrar’s roles as Wisconsin Association of School Boards delegate and alternate, respectively.

Johnson was not present at the meeting. Commissioner Joshua Clements attended virtually.

The board also green-lit a district grant application for additional funding via the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council in a 6-0 vote. Any funds awarded will go toward the Prairie Ridge Early Learning Program.

In other district news:

• The board approved a contractor bid related to the Memorial High School storage shed.

• The board met in a closed session to deliberate or negotiate the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds or to conduct other specified public business, according to meeting materials. Also according to the materials, the board conferred with its legal counsel “concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved.”