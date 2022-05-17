ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research shows swindlers sent more text scams in March 2022 than ever before

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – Scammers are working harder than ever to get into your phone and your wallet. New research shows that crooks sent more scam text messages in March 2022 than ever before.

In total, 11.7 billion text messages were sent to Americans in the month of March, according to RoboKiller.

“Two o’clock in the morning. Twelve o’clock at night. Ten o’clock,” said Alex Perez of Cape Coral who receives these scam texts around the clock.

Not too many know the feeling of being spammed as much as Perez.

“I’m working on something, I gotta pick up my phone,” he said “I’m doing something, I gotta pick up my phone. I’m sleeping, they call me. They call me constantly.”

His phone gets spammed constantly.

“I’d say about 10-15 a day,” Perez said.

If you feel like you’ve been getting more, you’re not wrong and you’re certainly not alone.

New data said Americans got more spam texts in 2021 than years past. Last year, Americans received 87.85 billion spam texts, a 58% increase from 2020.

“Billion,” said Evan Buehler. “Not million, billion.”

It gets worse. Floridians are being targeted with junk texts almost more than any other state. The Sunshine State is the forth worst in the country with about 216 spam texts per resident last year.

“That’s a lot, for like one whole year of just stupid stuff,” said Buehler.

There are ways to avoid some of these scam calls and text.

For example, T-Mobile built a program called “Scam Shield”. It works automatically for every customer by picking up on the phone numbers scammers are using. It then flags you before you answer.

“That call will go through to your phone, but it will say ‘Scam Likely’ right on it,” Steve Carlson with T-Mobile said.

There’s even an option to block the call from showing up entirely. Right now Scam Shielf only works for calls, which Floridians received more than 72 billion of last year.

“You don’t know, so you want to answer it and then you got to listen to their schpiel,” Buehler said.

Answering is the worst thing you can do. This goes for calls, texts or even emails.

“You’re basically telling the scammer that there’s a live person at the other end of this phone,” said Carlson.

The safest rule of thumb to play by. If you don’t know the number, don’t answer.

