HS Softball: Eskymos too much for Marquette

You know the expression: People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Although that proverb has always conjured up images of what a glass house may look like in my mind, they've never really looked like this home in Northern Michigan. This home, which sits on over three acres in Suttons Bay features windows from top to bottom. Suttons Bay is about 15 miles north of Traverse City, in the picturesque northwest corner of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

SUTTONS BAY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO