HS Softball: Eskymos too much for Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Prior to the 2021 season, Brad Nelson knew his basketball coaching days at Marquette were numbered. With a son entering the 7th grade in the Negaunee School District, Nelson was mulling a break from coaching or possible retirement to have more time to spend with his youngest child as he entered high school.
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Gladstone native, Chad Brandt, has always had a competitive nature. “Played for John Meleski at Gladstone and I graduated in 91′, said Brandt. “I had great kids that I grew up with playing sports over 300 days a year we were doing something whether it was Wiffle Ball, Kick-the-Can, playing football something we were doing competitive around town.”
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Redmen boys varsity basketball head coach Brad Nelson has resigned from that position after being hired as the next Negaunee Miners boys varsity basketball coach. The Negaunee School Board approved Nelson’s hiring at its meeting Monday evening. Nelson’s son, who will be a rising...
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the recipients of over $7.3 million in grant funding under the MI Clean Water Plan on Thursday. Among the 15 communities in Michigan to receive grants, two are in the Upper Peninsula: Forsyth Township and Ishpeming. Most of the 15 grants...
You know the expression: People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Although that proverb has always conjured up images of what a glass house may look like in my mind, they've never really looked like this home in Northern Michigan. This home, which sits on over three acres in Suttons Bay features windows from top to bottom. Suttons Bay is about 15 miles north of Traverse City, in the picturesque northwest corner of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Forsyth Township Police Department said Hough was found safe and in good health around 11 PM Thursday evening. She will return to her residence in Gwinn. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Last published: May 19, 2022 6:56:10 PM. 86-year-old Theresa Hough went missing from her residence in Gwinn...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan’s top career and technical education official toured several Marquette County schools on Thursday. Local 3 News caught up with him at his stop at Westwood High School. Dr. Brian Pyles, visited some local high schools to gauge the success of career technical...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Ron Gray of Marquette announced his candidacy for the 109th Michigan House District seat. Representative Sara Cambensy has reached her term limit, and during the November election, a newcomer will take the position. Rony Gray enters the race as a Republican candidate. Running for the...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette woman could be on the cover of Hers magazine. Michelle Duder was paralyzed when she broke her back in a driver’s training accident in high school. She underwent surgery and was able to regain movement, but is still struggling with back issues to this day.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) - A fiery crash closed a highway in Upper Michigan. The crash happened just north of the City of Menominee. It involved a truck. Dispatchers say there were no injuries. The name of the driver was not released. The crash closed a portion of M35, but...
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – In 1956 Howard Haulotte made law enforcement his career by joining Michigan State Police. “Actually, it was kind of an accident,” said Haulotte. “I was somewhat interested in it before, but I was unemployed and the unemployment office called me and said that I had the basic qualifications to become a state trooper and at that time they were hiring troopers to enforce the newly legislated speed limit.”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan announced it has named Miskopwaaganikwe Leora Tadgerson to serve as its Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Previously, Tadgerson served as Interim Director at the Student Equity and Engagement Center at Northern Michigan University (NMU). Tadgerson also teaches Indigenous...
The number of new coronavirus cases continues to spike across the Upper Peninsula, as well as across the state of Michigan. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 29,267 new cases for the past week, which averages to 4,181 cases per day. These are a combined...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette has announced it will host an Open House later this May. The event will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 10am – 4pm at the U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette at 294 N Lakeshore Blvd, Marquette, MI 49855.
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – A brewery in the Upper Peninsula was awarded three medals at this year’s World Expo of Beer. Out of Escanaba, Upper Hand Brewery won awards for its Upper Hand Light, UPA, and Sugarbush Maple Lager. The World Expo of Beer festival takes place every year...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A current member of the Green Bay Packers mentioned how a person behind the bar at a local restaurant is racist, and the restaurant responded. Current Green Bay Packer Player Elgton Jenkins tweeted on Tuesday about a visit he had at Vintage Cantina. Jenkins also followed up by saying that it was ‘righteously my first time blatantly experiencing that bs’.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A wildfire that started on Tuesday in the Porcupine Mountains of Ontonagon County is now contained. The fire spread across 2.4 acres. The DNR is still investigating what sparked the flames. In a Facebook post from Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, it said that...
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - You can watch a parade of vintage motorcycles ride through Escanaba this Sunday. The motorcyclists are fundraising for the Movember organization through the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride event. Escanaba is one of 700 cities globally to participate. Eric Malmsten, a host of the Escanaba ride, explains...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dodge Ram truck was on fire while on US-41 in Marquette around 2 p.m. Wednesday. A reporter on the scene said smoke could be seen from about a mile away. The exterior of the truck caught fire. Firefighters put out the flames after the drivers...
