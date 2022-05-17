Traverse City Commissioners Pass Letter of Understanding with MDOT

Traverse City commissioners and those in attendance were split on the cities decision to pass a Letter of Understanding between the city and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Commissioners, some of them reluctantly, adopted the motion to the planning and design of improvements to US-31 from Division to Garfield.

Mayor Richard Lewis says it is an improvement, but wish they had more time to decide.

“I don’t know what will happen if we do not do the letter of intent, but my hunch is that this project will not happen for a number of year. I don’t know. It’s up to them to make their next job, so we’ll see what happens,” Lewis says.

Some proponents of the plan say it will ensure the project is coordinated along with the cities bridge rehabilitation projects. Those projects are set to be completed by Spring 2023.