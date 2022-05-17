ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Passenger dies during Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville

By Lucas Wright
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfcyO_0fgRDYuC00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has learned a passenger died while on a flight to Nashville.

The body was removed from the Alaska Airlines plane Monday afternoon at Nashville International Airport. A viewer sent in a video of the incident Monday evening.

The Alaska Airlines flight arrived at Nashville International Airport Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. from Seattle, Washington.

Nissan considering 3rd American plant to manufacture electric vehicles, possibly in Tennessee

In the video, officials with the medical examiner’s office can be seen carrying a gurney with the body off the plane.

In a statement to News 2, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said, in part: “Our hearts are with the family, and out of respect for their privacy we will not be sharing any more details.”

There is no word on the identity of the deceased. The cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Car drives into Bellevue home

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homeowners were shocked to discover a vehicle in their living room on Thursday morning. A Ford SUV drove up a grass hill off Coley Davis Drive in Bellevue and smashed through one of the condominiums. Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Cars
Nashville, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Nashville, TN
Sports
WSMV

Woman stops traffic on I-40 after screaming ‘help me’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police’s newest initiative, Partner’s in Care, was utilized Thursday after a woman wandered into the interstate. MNPD officials told News4 Hermitage officers responded to reports of a female walking on the interstate screaming, “help me.”. Police then shut down I-40 EB...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Accident#Wkrn#American#News 2#Nexstar Media Inc
Tennessee Tribune

Thornton’s Opens First Store in La Vergne

LOUISVILLE, KY — Thorntons is proud to announce the opening of its newest Tennessee Store—and first in La Vergne. The store will open Friday, May 20 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 559 Waldron Road, La Vergne, TN. The company now operates a total of 18 stores in Tennessee.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Alleged burglars hit more than 80 businesses across Nashville with sledgehammers, crowbars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to Metro Nashville Police, detectives assigned to all eight precincts continue to work to identify three male suspects responsible for more than 80 business burglaries, primarily restaurants, in which they quickly make entry by smashing through windows and doors before going directly to offices and registers and fleeing with cash and small safes.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fox17.com

Police: Nearby driver injured in shootout on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 53-year-old man has been injured on Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon in a shooting he was not a part of. Metro Police said the drivers of two vehicles, a black pickup truck and a white sedan, were reportedly firing shots at one another on I-65 North near Trinity Lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Businesses react to Monday's violent beating in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A manager was beaten so badly at Joe's Crab Shack on Second Avenue near Broadway that he ended up in the hospital. This beating happened on Monday night and court documents state security camera footage shows the suspect punching the manager 14 times in the head before getting off the victim and running away.
NASHVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

The Holistic Connection, Cannabis Store Coming to 716 South Gay Street

In a surprising development, legal cannabis sales will soon take place on Gay Street. The Holistic Connection, a Nashville-based business with numerous franchises, offers “legal handcrafted cannabis and cannabis products.” Owned by Mike Solomon, this first local franchise will be operated and owned by Rekesh Ali, and father and son, Patrick and John Slota. I met with the group to understand the concept and what we might expect.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Summer Guide 2022: Waterfront Dining

My head hums “Summertime, Summertime,” by The Jamies on repeat, with some “Hot Fun in the Summer” by Sly and the Family Stone thrown in. I love food cooked on the grill, eating a popsicle before it melts and picking my produce from my backyard. I’m also a Pisces, so to me summer means water. Often you’ll find me with a paddleboard on my roof rack. My neighbor never saw me run as fast as he did on the 95-degree day he invited me to jump in his pool.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy