ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison deadly fentanyl sale to Mac Miller

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZlrq_0fgRDI1o00

May 16 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Monday for distributing fentanyl-laced pills that led to the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

Stephen Andrew Walter, 49, was sentenced to 210 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Walter agreed to plead guilty last year to one count of fentanyl distribution after he told a runner on Sept. 4, 2018, to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

The runner then gave the pills to Miller's drug dealer who provided them to the rapper, born Malcom James McCormick, three days before he died of what a coroner described as a "mixed drug toxicity" of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

Under the plea deal, Walter would have served a 17-year prison sentence, but U.S. District Judge Otis Wright rejected the sentence as Walter continued to deal drugs following Miller's overdose death.

"The court has elected not to accept that plea agreement. So, sir, if you want, at this point, you can withdraw your guilty plea and go to trial," Wright said. "I may as well lay it out, OK. When you continue to engage in this activity even after your activities have killed someone I'm having a tough time not staying within the guidelines."

Walter was one of three people indicted in Miller's death along with the runner and Miller's dealer.

Ryan Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison in April, while the case against a third defendant, 30-year-old Cameron Pettit, is pending.

Comments / 87

My4loves
2d ago

I understand that dealing drug's is illegal and I pray for anyone that has a substance abuse problem, overdosed or passed away. Yes he decided to deal and now has to pay the consequence. He didn't force him to take the drugs and now he has to live with the guilt of knowing that someone overdosed and died. But What consequence does these doctors get that prescribed the pain pills to begin with & got people addicted then took them off so people had to find other stuff to help with pain or withdrawals. Nobody woke up one day and said you know what I want to be a drug addict. It's sad that this has become such a big problem. I pray for anyone that has or had a addiction problem. Please Don't hesitate to reach out for help🙏😟👐❤️

Reply(7)
42
John Wright
2d ago

So if your Moderately "famous " the dealer goes to jail...little miss forget me not dies and its Her fault...hmmm

Reply(6)
24
Tammy Kluesner-Joyner
2d ago

As a recovering addict I fully understand it’s the persons choice (addiction IS a choice, NOT a disease) to put that drug in their body and they know full well the possibilities of doing so, but the dealer also knows the possibilities of selling the drug.

Reply(6)
8
Related
WKRG News 5

3 sentenced for their roles in $24 million Mobile drug empire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men who worked under a Mobile drug kingpin were sentenced for their involvement in the multi-million dollar empire. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama released the information on their website. Eric Alonzo Windham, Terrance Santez Malik Watkins and Willie Demarcus Oliver were sentenced after they pled guilty to […]
MOBILE, AL
San Angelo LIVE!

Meth Dealer Fresh Out of Jail Sent Back to Prison for 15 Years

SAN ANGELO – A meth dealer fresh out of prison was sent back on Monday after agreeing to a plea deal in a Tom Green County District Court. According to court documents, on May 16, Carlos Pena, 24, of Abilene was sentenced to 15 years in the TDCJ after he pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Miller
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison stemming from a first degree manslaughter conviction, TMZ reports. Last month, a New York Supreme Court jury found Glover guilty of stabbing an unhoused man to death in August 2017. TMZ reports that in addition to the 16-year sentence, Glover will face five years of post-release supervision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Woman facing nearly 100 charges for theft not going to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing nearly 100 charges for breaking into cars and stealing credit cards in northeast Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will not be heading to prison. Nichole Padilla liked to target gyms. Surveillance video shown in court on Tuesday shows Padilla using various stolen cards at Target and Walgreens locations across Albuquerque. Court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested, Facing 30 Years In Prison

That is not a good way to go. There are a lot of names that have come up throughout the history of wrestling and some of them are rather famous. Unfortunately, some of them are more infamous than famous, often for things that are not exactly positive. That is the case with a certain WWE Hall of Famer and now things have gotten a lot worse than they were just a few months ago.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Dealer#Fentanyl#Prison
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Admits He'd Rather Be Charged With Murder Than Indicted In A RICO Case In Resurfaced Clip

Like the majority of the rap community, 50 Cent is fully aware of Young Thug and Gunna’s current predicament. The two rappers were arrested in Fulton County, Georgia last week as part of a sweeping 56-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery and criminal gang activity.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS Chicago

Brothers free after served years in prison on false drug charges linked to corrupt CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 44 more people now have a clean record, after Cook County prosecutors agreed to vacate more convictions connected to corrupt former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts. This brings the total number of thrown-out cases tied to Watts to 212. Two of them involve brothers form Chicago's South Side, one of whom talked with CBS 2's Marissa Perlman Friday. Tyrone and Joey Fenton were outside the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building when found out their names were in the clear. They say they can finally start living their lives after being wrongfully convicted, and wasting years...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
357K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy