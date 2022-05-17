Hot Week Ahead with some Weekend Rain to cool Things Down.

It will remain a comfortable night with drier air filtering in. Dewpoints are falling and that will make for a pleasant start to our Tuesday morning.



Tonight: Lows range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.



Tomorrow: Ample sunshine. Highs climb back to the mid and upper 80s.



Mid-Week: It is going to be HOT. Temps will continue their climb into mid 90s Wednesday through Friday.



Weekend Outlook: There will be a better chance of rain this weekend, although it won’t be a complete washout. Saturday showers develop later in the day, while Sunday rain will happen a bit earlier. After the rain moves out, the temperatures will be falling into the low 80s. It will feel like a refreshing spring day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.