ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot Week Ahead with some Weekend Rain to cool Things Down.

By Ashley Gann
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZPhU_0fgRDH9500

It will remain a comfortable night with drier air filtering in. Dewpoints are falling and that will make for a pleasant start to our Tuesday morning.

Tonight: Lows range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow: Ample sunshine. Highs climb back to the mid and upper 80s.

Mid-Week: It is going to be HOT. Temps will continue their climb into mid 90s Wednesday through Friday.

Weekend Outlook: There will be a better chance of rain this weekend, although it won’t be a complete washout. Saturday showers develop later in the day, while Sunday rain will happen a bit earlier. After the rain moves out, the temperatures will be falling into the low 80s. It will feel like a refreshing spring day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Day#Nexstar Media Inc
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
KHBS

SEVERE DAY: Storms Beginning to Approach the Area

Storms are approaching the region this morning from Missouri with winds being the main threat with this system. Storms will get into NWA as early as noon today. The River Valley is expected to see the storms later in the day just before sunset. Hail and a very low chance of a spin up are also expected, but winds are likely to exceed 60 mph in the strongest storms.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Temperatures continuing to trend up after reaching 80s on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cities in the western part of the state were well into the 80s Tuesday, while eastern communities were a few degrees shy of 80. There’s a lot more where that came from!. Overnight, temperatures slip into the upper 50s, with a few fair weather clouds...
CLEVELAND, OH
AccuWeather

Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant, mild day before hot, sticky weather arrives for the weekend. Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be cooler along the coast. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be...
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

Rain due Wednesday ahead of warmup

Mostly cloudy tonight. showers likely especially after midnight. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low: 53. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Rain at times and cooler Wednesday. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High: 65. Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Pleasant night ahead with storm chances moving in tomorrow

Mostly clear and calm skies are in the forecast for tonight with mild temperatures. This will make for a great evening to get outside and enjoy the weather! Overnight lows will take us down into the upper 50s with a light breeze out of the South. Our pattern becomes a...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 42

CBS 42

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy