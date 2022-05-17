ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis museum begins ‘Mental Health Minute’ videos for parents to teach kids

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of this weekend’s mass shooting in upstate New York, parents may have questions about the best ways to discuss the headlines with their children, regardless of age.

One Memphis museum is answering some of those questions through short, informative videos on social media.

Dr. Stewart Burgess, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Memphis, said their ‘Mental Health Minute’ videos can try to give parents a start.

“Talking about emotions should be a normal everyday thing for all age kids,” said Burgess.

Whether your children are in elementary or high school, discussing traumatic and national headlines could be a challenge.

Burgess said, either way, it’s a conversation that needs to happen.

“When you’re talking about something sensitive with a child, and you’re not sure what level they are, I always ask questions first, and I recommend adults ask questions and find out what a child’s knowledge base is in the area and what their questions are,” said Burgess.

The videos, each a minute long, tackle some of the ways to help build resilience in your child and get them in touch with their emotions in healthy ways.

“The thing that becomes more predictive in their ability to change their behavior is when they understand the things that cause anger, that cause sadness, and cause happiness, so understanding those causes of emotions.”

Burgess said whether it’s as simple as knowing how your friend may feel if you steal their ball on the playground or teaching that it’s ok for them to express how they feel, it will all come in handy the older they get.

“Sometimes, we don’t handle our emotions perfectly, and that’s normal, but the trick is to get better and better at it and make your patterns good at it,” Burgess said.

Burgess said they plan to continue dropping these videos once a week in May and then throughout the year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
