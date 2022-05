Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso was announced as one of the eight inductees to be named to the 2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame class on Thursday. Gasso was already inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012. In 27 seasons coaching the Sooners, Gasso has won five national championships and appeared in the Women’s College World Series 14 times.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO