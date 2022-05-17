City of Springfield, fun park owner working to save giant slide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield has a plan in place to keep an iconic attraction at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The Giant Slide is being sold by its Minnesota-based owners, and several prospective buyers have indicated they want to dismantle it and move it out of state. However, city leaders want to keep the slide exactly where it has been since 1968.

Doug Knight, owner of Knight’s Action Park in Springfield, is among those who want to buy the slide. He too wants it to stay put and is working with city leaders to accomplish that goal.

“They did not want it leaving Springfield because it is a Springfield icon,” Knight said. “Everybody’s pretty excited, including the State Fair and the City of Springfield that it is going be owned locally and it’s not going any place. It’s going to be kept at the State Fair.”

The Springfield City Council will vote on Tuesday whether to approve a four-year plan to pay $30,000 a year to sponsor Knight’s purchase of the slide. From what Knight recently observed, he believes the vote is a “done deal” and expects it to pass.

