Springfield, IL

City of Springfield, fun park owner working to save giant slide

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield has a plan in place to keep an iconic attraction at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The Giant Slide is being sold by its Minnesota-based owners, and several prospective buyers have indicated they want to dismantle it and move it out of state. However, city leaders want to keep the slide exactly where it has been since 1968.

Doug Knight, owner of Knight’s Action Park in Springfield, is among those who want to buy the slide. He too wants it to stay put and is working with city leaders to accomplish that goal.

“They did not want it leaving Springfield because it is a Springfield icon,” Knight said. “Everybody’s pretty excited, including the State Fair and the City of Springfield that it is going be owned locally and it’s not going any place. It’s going to be kept at the State Fair.”

The Springfield City Council will vote on Tuesday whether to approve a four-year plan to pay $30,000 a year to sponsor Knight’s purchase of the slide. From what Knight recently observed, he believes the vote is a “done deal” and expects it to pass.

WCIA

Champaign road closes for repairs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A residential road in Champaign is closed this weekend as crews make repairs to the pavement. Alabama Avenue between Bloomington Road and Harris Avenue closed on Thursday and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, weather permitting. Through traffic is not allowed on Alabama while repairs are happening, but access will be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

CWLP responding to power outage in Springfield

UPDATE – 5/17/22 5:30PM – Power was restored. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 5PM — CWLP are responding to a power outage affecting people in the Parkway Pointe area, near Veterans Pkwy and Lindbergh Blvd. Crews will work to isolate the outage down and will be replacing equipment to restore power. Officials said traffic lights may […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
chambanamoms.com

Strawberry Picking Near Champaign-Urbana

Strawberry picking is an early summertime favorite and we have options for your family in Central Illinois. Within a one-hour drive from Champaign-Urbana, you can find spots to take your kids strawberry picking — but don’t delay, strawberry season comes and goes quickly. Early summer means strawberries, and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Springfield, Red Cross hosting blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive later this week. The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday in the Carnegie Room of the Lincoln Library, located at 326 South 7th Street. People wanting […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Firework shortage strains small town celebrations; Oakland’s show will go on

OAKLAND, Ill. (WCIA) – Several central Illinois communities are facing a difficult decision this year – whether to cancel Fourth of July festivities. Oakland made that call about a month ago. Their annual fireworks show brings many families and vendors into town, but the rising cost of fireworks made the tradition too expensive. The company […]
OAKLAND, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District participating in “No Mow May”

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several parks may look a little different this month as the Urbana Park District won’t be mowing the grass as much as they usually do. The Park District is participating in No Mow May. It’s a conservationist movement that hopes to create more habitat for pollinators like bees and increase wildlife […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Camps ready for summer season with COVID testing available

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the summer season approaching, the Illinois Department of Public Health is helping camps get ready by offering free rapid COVID tests for summer camp participants. With COVID-19 lingering, camp counselors want to make sure they are prepared for potential outbreaks and stopping them before they happen. They will also be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
