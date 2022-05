RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Rappahannock woman took home one of two $100,000 prizes from a raffle organized by Virginia Lottery. Terrie Harne of Amissville loves roses and knew she had to had to buy a ticket as soon as she heard about the Rose Gold Raffle. Her ticket ended up being one of the big winners.

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO