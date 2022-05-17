Cumberland County mom on mission to help other moms with infant needs

One Cumberland County mother has made it her mission to do whatever she can for mothers who need help, near and far as families struggle with a baby formula shortage.

"I know what it's like to choose between things you know, survival things to take care of the kids, and things you may not find so important," said Mia Commedo.

For Commedo, the struggle of being a new mom and making ends meet is a personal one.

"And not having the formula as easily accessible as you need is probably very stressful," she said.

ABC11 first profiled Commedo last year. The nurse and mother of two started a diaper drive after her friend struggled after an accident.

She was also featured on Kelly & Ryan, where she was given $10,000 for her nonprofit, Keke's PBS.

"We were doing OK with everything until recently with the whole shortage thing," Commedo said. "It's like a double whammy; not only are you not having accessibility to it, but it's also more expensive than before."

With prices up and supply low, more moms are calling her group for help, some as far as Wisconsin.

Commedo has been able to provide some items for moms in need thanks to an outpouring of donations.

The struggle right now is finding formula for moms who need it.

"It's definitely been a learning experience," Commedo said. "One thing that I've been doing is I will go to Target and Walmart and talk to associates and find out when shipments come in so I can make my work schedule around that time and try to be the first in line."

With shelves still bare, many moms are getting desperate

After four years as a nurse on the infant ward at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Commedo says this formula cannot be substituted.

"Especially for babies under the age of 1, the formula is that basis, that primary source of food, the formula is key," she said.

So long as there are struggling moms, she is willing to do whatever it takes so they won't have to go without.

"I'm finding my loopholes to get what I need, so they just let me know what they need and I pack it up and send it to them," she said.

She said the outpouring of support she has gotten since her story aired has helped about 100 mothers struggling with infant supplies and formula.