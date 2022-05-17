Tigerhawks, Mustangs shine in hurdles, relays, throws at 2A state qualifier

PCM senior Delaney Baird qualified for the state track and field meet in all three hurdle events. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

MONROE — Members of Colfax-Mingo’s and PCM’s girls track and field teams were strong in the same events this season.

The Tigerhawks and Mustangs shined in hurdles, relays and throws and both squads will have plenty of representation in those events at this week’s state track and field meet.

Both squads’ shuttle hurdle teams are headed to state, each team has at least one thrower who clinched a spot and the two programs each will have an athlete in both the 100- and 400-meter hurdles.

The Tigerhawks and Mustangs also finished in the top half of the 12-team field as Colfax-Mingo placed fifth and PCM was sixth at PCM High School on Thursday.

Colfax-Mingo scored 66 points and PCM tallied 61 in the team standings. Williamsburg won the team championship with 146 points. The rest of the top five included West Marshall (94), Roland-Story (92) and South Hamilton (78).

PCM's Rylee Gallaher finished third in the shot put and clinched a spot in the state meet after a career-best toss at the Class 2A state qualifier at PCM High School. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The first state qualifier for either team was Colfax-Mingo’s McKayla Smith, who placed second in the shot put and earned the automatic berth with a career-best toss of 37 feet, 3 1/2 inches.

PCM’s Rylee Gallaher placed third and her career-best heave of 35-8 earned an at-large bid a few days later.

The top two finishers in each Class 2A state qualifying meet advance to state automatically and the best eight times, distances or marks earn at-large berths.

Colfax-Mingo grabbed a pair of bids in the discus. Kyra Lester won the event with a throw of 114-2 and Smith later earned an at-large berth with a toss of 104-2. Smith placed fourth overall.

PCM won the shuttle hurdle relay and Colfax-Mingo was the runner-up.

The Mustangs’ foursome of Belle Hudnut, Kate McClellan, Delaney Baird and Chelsea Bird finished in 1 minute, 10.81 seconds.

Colfax-Mingo’s team of Melany Vry, Kylie Doty, McKenna Pleima and Carley Underwood advanced with a season-best time of 1:11.51.

The final state qualifiers were Underwood and Baird, who both qualified in the same two events.

Underwood won the 100 hurdles in a career-best 16.18 seconds and Baird was the runner-up in 16.74. Bird finished third in 17.02 but did not earn an at-large bid.

Colfax-Mingo junior Carley Underwood will be competing at the state meet in three events but the long jump isn't one of them. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Baird was the 400 hurdles winner and her time of 1:09.04 was a career-best. Underwood had to wait a few days but her time of 1:10.56 also was fast enough. She finished fifth overall.

The next best finish came from Underwood, too. She was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 14-10 3/4. Trinity Smith placed fifth in the 3,000 in 13:03.73 and Mickayla Lind took sixth in 100 in 13.73 seconds.

Two relays for PCM were fifth and Makayla True (13:19.35) finished sixth in the 3,000.

In the distance medley relay, the team of Addison Shannon, Lily Bowen, Sophia Steenhoek and Koonce were fifth in a season-best 4:45.89.

The 4x100 team of Stella Stravers, Baird, Ryan Bennett and Bird took fifth in a season-best 54.29.

East Marshall (54), Interstate 35 (41), Des Moines Christian (37), Pleasantville (35), Pella Christian (31) and Woodward-Granger (5) completed the 12-team field.