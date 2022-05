Qualcomm owns a major share in the chipset market. A huge number of Android smartphones are powered by Qualcomm chipsets, while their modems are also used in iPhones and other Apple devices. Many smartphone makers, such as OnePlus and Samsung, rely on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset for their flagship devices. The company has been rumored to be working on the next-generation flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, for quite a few months, and now a new teaser from Qualcomm suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ could be introduced later this week.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO