Waco, TX

Baylor Men’s Basketball Adds Kilgore Guard Dantwan Grimes

By Mandy Knight
 3 days ago

Baylor University Press Release

By: Matt Roberts

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Baylor men’s basketball signed a third transfer this offseason in Kilgore College’s Dantwan Grimes, head coach Scott Drew announced Monday.

Grimes played two years for KC leading the Rangers to the NJCAA National Tournament in both seasons, highlighted by a berth in the national quarterfinal last March. He started all 34 games in 2021-22 and 19 of 23 during the 2021 campaign that was truncated because of COVID-19.

“Dantwan had a tremendous career at Kilgore College and helped lead them to the National Tournament twice,” Drew said. “He’s a good player whose best basketball is still ahead of him. We can’t wait to start working with Dantwan, and I think our fans will really enjoy watching him play.”

As a sophomore, Grimes earned Second-Team NJCAA All-America honors leading the Rangers in points per game (14.1) and assists per game (3.2), while ranking fourth on the team in rebounds per game (4.1). Grimes helped Kilgore to a 31-3 (17-2) record finishing the year as the No. 3 ranked team in Division I.

Kilgore followed up the Region XIV regular-season championship with a Tournament Championship thanks to a stellar performance by Grimes, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 steals and 1.7 assists.

At the National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan., Grimes averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and a team-leading 3.5 assists in two games.

In his freshman season, the Ocala, Fla. native was an integral part of a 17-6 Ranger team that captured a Region XIV Tournament Championship to get back to the National Tournament for the first time since 2013.

Grimes joins WVU transfer Jalen Bridges and BYU transfer Caleb Lohner, who previously signed with the Bears this offseason.

