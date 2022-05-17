Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reset again after back-to-back jackpot wins in Minnesota on April 12 and Tennessee on April 15. Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing:. 07-21-24-41-65; Mega...
A COUPLE who just won $66million revealed that they picked their lottery numbers 30 years ago on their first date. They spent the date decades ago scratching off tickets and eating pizza. The now-married couple, who decided to remain anonymous, are the first people to win the Mega Millions lottery...
Louisiana lottery players who play Powerball and Mega Millions had what could be called a profitable weekend. Two tickets sold in the state for Friday's Mega Millions game are worth $10,000 each. And, a ticket sold for last night's ( Saturday, May 7, 2022) drawing is valued at $100,000 this morning. And those are just the big wins.
Don’t throw out that Mega Millions ticket just yet!. In a lottery mixup, the host of Tuesday’s Mega Millions live drawing read the wrong Mega Ball number on air, calling a ‘6’ instead of a ‘9.’. Mega Millions apologized for the error in a statement...
The Texas Lottery just released the first $100 scratch ticket in the United States. According to prnewswire.com, the $20 Million Supreme ticket is in response to the considerable popularity of the Texas Lottery's higher price point scratch tickets. It appears to be an industry-wide trend that has emerged in recent years. The Lottery's $50 price point has played a major role in its impressive financial performance, achieving the highest percentage of sales growth in the fiscal year. What are the odds of winning on the new $100 ticket? See below?
ONE lucky ticket won Wednesday night's massive Powerball lottery worth almost $500million. The winning numbers in April 27's Powerball draw were 62, 68, 61, 11, 36 with Powerball 4, and Power Play 2X. The estimated Powerball jackpot is $473.1million, with a cash offer of $271.9million. The winning ticket was sold...
A SIMPLE equation known by virtually everyone has landed one man a lottery jackpot, with a payday worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now, he's shared his secret formula for success. Jonathan Ruby of Raleigh, North Carolina is a self-professed math lover, who just won a $192,941 state jackpot on...
(WJW) — The Powerball jackpot has surpassed the $100 million mark. The prize pot is now at $101 million with a $59 million cash value. The next drawing is Wednesday, May 18. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and here’s where you can catch […]
May 12 (UPI) -- Mega Millions prize payments are temporarily on pause after a host announced the wrong Mega Ball number during the latest drawing. "The host of the Mega Millions drawing incorrectly called the Mega Ball a 6 instead of a 9," New York lottery officials said in an apology statement of the error made Tuesday, ABC 7 in New York reported.
No one matched all six numbers in Monday night's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now climbed back up to $101 million for tonight's drawing. The one-time cash payout would be $59 million. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: 7-15-22-36-64, Powerball: 13. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and...
