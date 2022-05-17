Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

The Texas Lottery just released the first $100 scratch ticket in the United States. According to prnewswire.com, the $20 Million Supreme ticket is in response to the considerable popularity of the Texas Lottery's higher price point scratch tickets. It appears to be an industry-wide trend that has emerged in recent years. The Lottery's $50 price point has played a major role in its impressive financial performance, achieving the highest percentage of sales growth in the fiscal year. What are the odds of winning on the new $100 ticket? See below?

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO