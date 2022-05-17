ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Program to help with safety in Champaign

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTiBS_0fgRAptU00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s called the S.L.E.E.P. program. That stands for Safety, Lighting and energy efficiency. What the city is bringing to the Garden Hills Community is a modified version of that.

The city is offering every single person who lives in Garden Hills a chance to be a part of the program. Each household can get a free doorbell camera, yard pole lights, and exterior entry point lights.

Monday night was the first night neighbors could apply to be in the program. Leaders and people living there hope that this will help end some of the violence that happens in the community.

“I think it’s fantastic this will give people a chance to add additional lighting to their own home to feel safer, and a camera doorbell to give a little added security,” Creel Unbelovéd, with the Garden Hills Neighborhood Association, said.

It doesn’t matter if you rent or own the house you’re at. City leaders said the only qualification is if you live in Garden Hills.

For more information about the program or to get involved, you can go to their website, here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign road closes for repairs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A residential road in Champaign is closed this weekend as crews make repairs to the pavement. Alabama Avenue between Bloomington Road and Harris Avenue closed on Thursday and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, weather permitting. Through traffic is not allowed on Alabama while repairs are happening, but access will be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District participating in “No Mow May”

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several parks may look a little different this month as the Urbana Park District won’t be mowing the grass as much as they usually do. The Park District is participating in No Mow May. It’s a conservationist movement that hopes to create more habitat for pollinators like bees and increase wildlife […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Camps ready for summer season with COVID testing available

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the summer season approaching, the Illinois Department of Public Health is helping camps get ready by offering free rapid COVID tests for summer camp participants. With COVID-19 lingering, camp counselors want to make sure they are prepared for potential outbreaks and stopping them before they happen. They will also be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Urbana Sunrise Rotary hosting diaper drive

Champaign Urbana Sunrise Rotary is hosting a diaper drive to benefit United Way of Champaign County’s Bottom Line Diaper Bank, which provides 7000 diapers per month to families that need them. Our collection storage container is sitting in front of Lodgic at 1807 S, Neil St. They are graciously offering a free cup of coffee to anyone that brings in diapers to donate.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
vermilioncountyfirst.com

A New Youth Organization in Danville Installs Officers

DANVILLE, IL, May 16, 2022- Danville and Vermilion county has had a new youth organization for three years– DeMolay. DeMolay is a youth organization for young men ages 12-21 where they have fun, learn leadership skills, and enjoy fellowship and brotherhood. On Sunday May 15, 2022, L. L. Lockard Chapter Order of DeMolay, located in the Masonic Center at 109 West North Street Danville, held their Installation of Officers. The Officers elected and installed were Christopher Morse, Master Councilor (President), Spencer W, Senior Councilor (Vice President), Aidan P, Junior Councilor (Associate Vice President). The installation was conducted and witnessed by members and friends from around the State of Illinois. Alexander Sturgis, who is from Rockford and is the current State Master Councilor for Illinois said, “Congratulations to Christopher and his officers, we hope you have a fruitful term.”
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana School District votes to retain School Resource Officer

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School Board has voted to keep its School Resource Officer for an additional three years after a vote on Tuesday. The Board voted 4-3 to renew the district’s agreement with the city. Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School will have a fulltime officer working both schools The program […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign: Road closure on Kirby Avenue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order for the Illinois American Water Company to tap into a water main, starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. the right-hand lane westbound on Kirby Avenue will be closed from Mattis Avenue to Rose Drive. Construction is expected to be completed on Friday. This construction is weather dependent and may be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Downtown Springfield roads closing for weekend events

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of streets in Springfield will be closed this weekend due to several events happening in the downtown area. The Old Capitol Art Fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the Old State Capitol Building. The following road closures around the Old Capitol will begin […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Lighting#Nexstar Media Inc
vermilioncountyfirst.com

District 118 Bringing Gateway Family Services to North Ridge Middle School

Gateway Family Services of Potomac will be bringing their counselors to District 118’s North Ridge Middle School. A $104,500 investment was approved by the District 118 Board Wednesday night, and Gateway Family Services’ Michael Remole says the after effects of the pandemic are still being felt. AUDIO: We...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Pop-up park appearing in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is putting together a pop-up park in the area of Hedge Park. City leaders want the community to come together to have a park raising, which is expected to happen sometime in the next few weeks. The city is using extra funds and volunteers to help, hoping […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Strawberry Picking Near Champaign-Urbana

Strawberry picking is an early summertime favorite and we have options for your family in Central Illinois. Within a one-hour drive from Champaign-Urbana, you can find spots to take your kids strawberry picking — but don’t delay, strawberry season comes and goes quickly. Early summer means strawberries, and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

CWLP responding to power outage in Springfield

UPDATE – 5/17/22 5:30PM – Power was restored. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 5PM — CWLP are responding to a power outage affecting people in the Parkway Pointe area, near Veterans Pkwy and Lindbergh Blvd. Crews will work to isolate the outage down and will be replacing equipment to restore power. Officials said traffic lights may […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Firework shortage strains small town celebrations; Oakland’s show will go on

OAKLAND, Ill. (WCIA) – Several central Illinois communities are facing a difficult decision this year – whether to cancel Fourth of July festivities. Oakland made that call about a month ago. Their annual fireworks show brings many families and vendors into town, but the rising cost of fireworks made the tradition too expensive. The company […]
OAKLAND, IL
WCIA

Navigating transition with Main Place Real Estate

At Main Place Real Estate, we know real estate can be an emotional and difficult process, especially when it comes time to sell. That’s why we are proud to partner with Randall Residence of Decatur. Our special guest today is Kate Williston, the Director of Sales and Marketing. She...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Interstate 74 shut down by crash in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of westbound Interstate 74 are currently closed in Vermilion County due to a crash. The crash happened near Fithian at Milepost 201. State Troopers are redirecting traffic off the highway at Exit 206 and onto U.S. Route 150 for travel past the crash site. Drivers may get back […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

City of Springfield, Red Cross hosting blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive later this week. The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday in the Carnegie Room of the Lincoln Library, located at 326 South 7th Street. People wanting […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Danville Dans looking for host families

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With the season quickly approaching in June, the Danville Dans of the Prospect League are in need of host families for their coaches and collegiate baseball players. Dans co-owner Jeanie Cooke said that they are looking for nine families to house the ballplayers, who come from all over the country and […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Charleston doughnut shop ranked top 25 in U.S.

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Revival City Doughnuts in Charleston is celebrating after being ranked a top-25 doughnut shop in the U.S. Owner Marschell McCoy said she couldn’t have done without her community. “I appreciate the fact that the local community and the region have embraced Revival City Doughnuts,” McCoy said. She said that she started […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

One year anniversary of Officer Chris Oberheim’s death

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — May 19th, 2021. The day Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim responded to a domestic violence call at three in the morning. A day that would soon be the Oberheim’s family’s worst nightmare played out.  He went to an apartment complex at the 3200 block of North Neil Street. Oberheim and another officer […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois Agriculture Department hiring for 2022 State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is how hiring for the 2022 Illinois State Fair summer season. The Department of Agriculture said that these jobs are an ideal opportunity for people looking to work in a constantly changing, fast paced environment. Employment would last no more than six months in the areas […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy