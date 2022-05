Several Birmingham seniors will head to college in the fall for free – thanks to a single form, they said. “Coming from a low income household, I always struggled with and worried about affording college and getting to that next step after high school,” said Sydney Cook, a senior at Ramsay I.B. High School who recently received a full ride to the University of Chicago. “Completing the FAFSA is a necessary requirement if you don’t want to have those worries.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO