Video: Clear, cooler weather ahead for Massachusetts after storms move through

‘YES, it's time to set up the air conditioners.’. Massachusetts is in for scorching temperatures this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting that most of the region will see “excessive heat” both Saturday and Sunday. “Significant summer heat and humidity this weekend with highs in the 90s...
A heatwave is expected to pass through Massachusetts for the second weekend in a row. But the temperatures arriving Friday and settling in through Sunday could make last weekend’s 80s seem mild. Across much of the state, temperatures could reach well into the 90s at points. In some areas,...
Hopefully, you are a fan of warmer weather. If not, you are going to have a really rough summer. Why? Because meteorologists at the National Weather Service are predicting that we could see a much warmer than normal summer for most of the country, including Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and the rest of the New England states.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A second consecutive weekend with a blast of summer heat is going to give Greater Boston a taste of what's to come in the months ahead, according to a long-range forecast expert. "I would expect a warmer than normal summer," said Dr. Judah Cohen of Atmospheric...
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado struck Northern New England on Monday evening during severe storms. Officials from the National Weather Service said the tornado that hit Charlestown was an EF0 or Ef1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which rates tornadoes based on the severity of the damage caused. Officials said it had wind speeds of 90 mph.
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – According to the National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for our area, scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has our area, along with all of Virginia, in the “slight” risk category for severe weather possibility.
Let's hear it for the largest inflatables park in the country, right in our own backyard on Cape Cod, plus it has a water park and resort. I'm not sure how I didn't know about this, so if you didn't either, here's all the info for your Cape Cod getaway.
BOSTON — The train connecting Boston and Cape Cod will return for its 10th summer season Memorial Day weekend. CapeFLYER will offer round trip service between Boston’s South Station and the Cape on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day. The first train of the 2022 season departs...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, Mass. — Orcas are most frequently sighted off the west coast, but fishermen recently spotted one in Massachusetts waters. This video was captured by Jerry Leeman, who saw the large marine mammal swimming alongside his boat. "You don't see this every day folks, at least not in...
As another long New England winter begins to thaw, flocks of Bostonians are planning day trips to the seashore to soak up the sun. If you’re not up for a multi-hour drive to the Cape, the South Shore, which covers a vast area south of Boston from Quincy to Duxbury and beyond, may be a more accessible alternative.
As soon as the sun rose on Saturday, it didn't take long for it to feel like we skipped right over spring (which it feels like we've barely had) and kicked summer right into gear. Areas of New England (mostly inland) hit 90 degrees, with coastal areas still feeling summerish with temps in the 80s, giving Mainers, Granite Staters, and other New Englanders a real good reason to get outdoors.
Cape Cod rentals are a staple of summertime here in Massachusetts and the market is hotter than ever. We discovered one of the coolest and most unique rentals on the Cape!. Listed on Airbnb by Chatham Village Vacation Properties, the Windmill Cooatge invites folks to enjoy their vacation at this classic, historic property in Chatham's Old Village neighborhood. Downtown, the beach, and the Chatham Lighthouse are just a short walk from this incredibly charming cottage.
It's not something we think about here in New Hampshire, Maine, or Massachusetts because earthquakes and New England aren't synonymous. I mean that's a California thing, you know? But get this:. Maine had 10 between mid-April and mid-May, New Hampshire follows with 10 since mid-January and Massachusetts has had or...
While most people choose to spend their holidays in Florida, South Carolina, or North Carolina, in the past couple of year more and more people come to Massachusetts to explore the amazing beaches this part of the country has to offer. While not so popular as other beaches in the United States, they are definitely worth driving or flying all the way to Massachusetts to see them. Another good reason to spend your vacation here is that it's not as crowded as it is in Florida, for example. Also, the prices are way better here. With less tourists, you can enjoy a peaceful and relaxed holiday with your friends or family.
BOSTON — An orca was spotted Sunday off the coast of Cape Cod by at least two Massachusetts fishing crews. New England Fishmongers posted photos of the killer whale on its Facebook page. "Spotted by Skipper Asher -- an orca whale off Cape Cod! Not something you see every...
Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
We're getting into the season where summer activities will be in full swing and there are plenty of these activities to do in Berkshire County. Whether it's swimming, hiking, camping, or being involved in a number of sports, Berkshire County summers are in a word, FUN! You can partake in these activities all throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, and everywhere in between.
Comments / 0