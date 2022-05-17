Video: Clear, cooler weather ahead for Massachusetts after storms move through

While most people choose to spend their holidays in Florida, South Carolina, or North Carolina, in the past couple of year more and more people come to Massachusetts to explore the amazing beaches this part of the country has to offer. While not so popular as other beaches in the United States, they are definitely worth driving or flying all the way to Massachusetts to see them. Another good reason to spend your vacation here is that it's not as crowded as it is in Florida, for example. Also, the prices are way better here. With less tourists, you can enjoy a peaceful and relaxed holiday with your friends or family.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO