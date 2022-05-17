ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan considering 3rd American plant to manufacture electric vehicles, possibly in Tennessee

By Chelsea Beimfohr
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nissan is considering a third manufacturing plant to be built in the United States, and it’s possible it could be located in Tennessee.

The Associated Press reported Nissan is considering adding a new auto plant in the U.S. to keep up with the growing demand for electric vehicles.

On Friday, Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta told reporters the third plant would be a new facility but could be built as an extension to an existing plant.

Nissan has two auto plants in the United States — one in Canton, Mississippi, and one in Smyrna, Tennessee. If an existing plant is added onto, there’s a 50/50 chance it would be in the Volunteer State.

The Tennessee plant already manufactures an all-electric vehicle called the LEAF.

Bob Rolfe, Commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development, recently told News 2 that the automotive and EV market is hot in Tennessee and attracting global manufacturers.

“When we think about where these new jobs are, and why they’re coming here, a lot of it is wrapped around the electric vehicle,” Rolfe said.

Nissan announced in February 2022 an investment of $500 million to transform the Canton, Mississippi plant to build all-new EV models starting in 2025.

On Monday, Nissan spokesperson Lloryn Love-Carter said the company did not have any detailed plans to share yet regarding a new American manufacturing plant or if it would be in Tennessee.

Love-Carter also said Nissan is targeting 40% of their sales volume to be fully electric by 2030.

