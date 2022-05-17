ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinton, VA

Highsmith initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society

 3 days ago

Erin Highsmith, a native of Quinton, was initiated into the Omicron Delta Kappa...

Alease Allen Johnson Braxton

Alease Allen Johnson Braxton passed into the eternal presence of our Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Alease was born on Nov. 5, 1919, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Allen in Charles City County, VA, and was a life-long resident of the county. She was educated in the county schools and a graduate of Ruthville High School. She joined Union Baptist Church at 11 years of age and was a faithful member until her health began to decline. She served as a church clerk, deaconess, and for many years, her beautiful alto voice could be heard signing with the senior choir. Her great love of music led her to study piano under the direction of our church musician, the late Mrs. Betty Keel. Just two weeks before her death, she sat at the piano slowly singing from her hymnal as one of her granddaughters played for her.
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
Gertrude Winbauer Gentry

Gertrude loved baking, with her lemon pound cake voted “best in show” last year. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, and all of her dogs and other animals. Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Gentry; son, Gerald Ellwood Ellgass; and sisters, Evelyn Enroughty and Josephine Knight.
RICHMOND, VA
Yorktown teenager indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge by New Kent grand jury

A teenager who allegedly led a chase through New Kent County during the early morning hours on Oct. 24, 2021, has been formally indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge. Jahreese Ray’sea Watson-Ricks, 19, of the 500 block of Arabian Circle, Yorktown, was indicted on one charge each of involuntary manslaughter, destruction of property, and felony eluding of police.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA

