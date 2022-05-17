ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Alabama NAACP President Condemns Racist Shooting in Buffalo

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deadly shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. over the weekend claimed the...

One victim of Buffalo mass shooting has Alabama roots

One of the ten victims now identified as Pearl Young. Her sister in Alabama is talking about the shock and disbelief of this senseless murder. It is a heartbreaking time for people like Mary Greg, who was the sister of Young. Pearl Young was 77-years old. She lived in buffalo...
Alabama gubernatorial candidates on the campaign trail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Five days out from primary election day, candidates are crisscrossing the state hoping to earn your vote. Here’s a look at what the gubernatorial frontrunners were up to today as we head into the home stretch of the campaign. After a bill signing Thursday,...
14 counties with highest gas prices in Alabama and 14 with the (sort of) lowest

It’s hard to imagine that any place where gas costs $4.31 cents a gallon could make a list of Alabama’s lowest prices at the pump. That’s where we are at today, however, as the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Alabama has reached a record high of $4.31 cents. It’s the highest price ever recorded in the state, beating the record set only yesterday.
2 Democrats running for Alabama’s District 2 Congressional Race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – There are two Democratic candidates on the ballot for Alabama’s district two congressional race in the primary elections: Phyllis Harvey-Hall and Vimal Patel. This is Harvey-Hall’s second time running against Barry Moore. She ran back in 2020 and decided to run again after the...
Alabama Governors Race Approaching Election Day

Five days out from Primary election day, and the candidates are crisscrossing the state hoping you earn your vote. News 19 has a look at what the gubernatorial frontrunners were up to today, as we head into the home stretch of the campaign.
Alabama Goobernatorial primary election straw poll: Pick a goober

Only a few shopping days left before the big GOP Goobernatorial primary election-palooza. Who ya got?. You’ve heard all the pros, cons, gossip, poison ads, conspiracy theories and fabricated gobbledygook gibberish. Now it’s time to pick your favorite Goober-palooza candidate based on spurious cartoons drawn in a frenzied panic on a fake deadline. It’s a cartoony straw poll.
Alabama GOP selects new nominee for House District 47

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – CBS 42 is your local election headquarters. The primary election is exactly one week away, and the House Representative District 47 race has a new Republican nominee. Republican State Representative David Wheeler who held that position and was seeking re-election passed away in March – leaving a vacancy for the Republican […]
Opinion | The Alabama media is ignoring Democratic candidates

Believe it or not, there are Democrats running for statewide offices in Alabama. Democrats are running for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as congressional seats and other down ballot offices. But you would not know that based on much of the media coverage. Let’s take the front page of...
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police name suspect in Friday casino robbery

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police Department has released the identity of the man accused of robbing the Naskila Gaming Casino early Friday morning. Police Chief Rex Evans says the suspect is Marquel Fitzgerald, of Houston. The crime occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Friday at the casino, located off of Highway...
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, Governor, Democrat

Professional experience: 20 years in education, including with the Blount County schools as reading instructor; speech, language and pathologist assistant for the Blount County and Alcoa city schools; vocational rehabilitation counselor for the state of Tennessee; substitute teacher for Birmingham city schools. Education: Graduated, Birmingham city schools; attended Maryville College...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Slate

Doctors in Alabama Already Turn Away Miscarrying Patients. This Will Be Our New Normal Across the Country.

If you want to understand the future of medical care for pregnant women in a post-Roe world, look no further than what is happening in Alabama. As others have pointed out for Slate, the leaked draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization paves the way for criminalizing many aspects of pregnancy. While Texas’ abortion ban, S.B. 8, has essentially halted all abortions in the state, Alabama offers a glimpse of a troubling future in which the provision of medical care for pregnant people is deeply intertwined with the cultural attitudes that seek to criminalize “undesirable” pregnancy outcomes.
