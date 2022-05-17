ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallastown, PA

WATCH: Palmyra, Hershey, and Dallastown all move on in districts

By Logan Reever
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

(WHTM) – The first night of the PIAA District III Girls Lacrosse playoffs brought all sorts of theatre.

Tight finishes, career accolades, and a ton of offense from each of the highlights above.

We start in 3A with the closest contest – (9) Dallastown making the trip to (8) Lower Dauphin and the first half lived up to the billing.

After a first half tied at 8-8, the Wildcats took the momentum of four straight goals from the trio of Lily Cantabene, Alexis Federline, and Katie O’Rourke and rode it to a 13-11 victory.

On the same half of the 3A bracket, there was less left in doubt for the 5th seeded Hershey Trojans.

But a whole lot of milestones.

Carolina Glus scored her 200th career goal while Elle Pedaci put in her 100th career score to pace a 21-9 win over 12th seeded New Oxford.

Meanwhile in 2A, 7th seeded Palmyra took their first goal just seconds into the matchup with 10th seeded Trinity – and ran with it.

Major contributions from Morgan Lantz, Katie Lintz, and Avery Russell put this one out of reach for the young, up-and-coming Shamrocks by a 23-7 final.

The Quarterfinal matchups are all now officially set and here’s each one that will take place on Wednesday.

3A Bracket:

(1) Manheim Township vs. (9) Dallastown – 5 p.m.

(4) Wilson vs. (5) Hershey – 7 p.m.

(2) Hempfield vs. (7) South Western – 7 p.m.

(3) Cumberland Valley vs. Governor Mifflin – 6 p.m.

2A Bracket:

(1) Twin Valley vs. (9) Cocalico – 7 p.m.

(4) Red Land vs. (5) Lampeter-Strasburg – 4:30 p.m.

(2) York Catholic vs. (7) Palmyra – 3 p.m.

(3) Susquehannock vs. (6) Wyomissing/(11) Eastern York* (PPD to Tuesday @ 4 p.m.)

