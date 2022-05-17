ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora mom finds crack pipe in grocery delivery

By Shaul Turner
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Tesia Britt told FOX31 she always appreciates precious time unpacking groceries with her 3-year-old daughter, but when her groceries were delivered last month, she and her husband got quite a surprise.

Britt said she found a crack pipe in the bag, next to a container of pineapple juice. She immediately called her husband into the kitchen.

“I said this is a crack pipe in the bag, and he looked and he’s like, yeah, it really is, you’re not crazy,” she said. Britt told FOX31 the groceries were delivered by a service used by Walmart.

“I felt angry, disappointed,” she said.

Walmart responds to crack pipe delivery

The Problem Solvers contacted Walmart’s corporate office. After conducting a thorough investigation, a spokesperson provided the following statement: “We strive to provide every customer with a positive delivery experience. While uncommon, we take customer complaints like this very seriously. Upon learning of what happened, we immediately deactivated the third-party driver and encourage any customer who encounters anything unsatisfactory to reach out to customer care.”

$2,000 reward offered for help solving Nativ Hotel double shooting

Britt said she will continue to order her groceries, but she will carefully check every single bag from now on.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about when you have groceries delivered that you can’t even let your kids help anymore, because you don’t know what you’re going to find in these bags,” she said.

Walmart did not identify the third-party delivery service.

Consumer experts say whether you are having groceries or restaurant items delivered, always inspect the packaging to make sure it is not tampered with.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

