Rock County 4-H Fair coronation candidates named

JANESVILLE

Six candidates have been selected as Rock County 4-H Fair Coronation candidates.

Interviews of the candidates will take place starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Blain Supply Conference Center. The Court of Honor Team will be selected, who will be present at events throughout Rock County, including the Rock County Dairy Breakfast, the Rock County Porkfest, the Rock County beef cookout and farmers markets throughout Rock County.

One of the candidates will be selected as the Rock County 4-H Fairest of the Fair during the Rock County 4-H Fair scheduled for July 26—31.

Candidates are:

Matelyn Olson, daughter of Travis and Kelly Olson. She has been a Badger 4-H member for nine years.

Kinsleyn Wetzel, daughter of Clint and Michelle Wetzel. She has been a Clinton FFA member for five years.

Evelyn Ann Filter, daughter of Stephanie and Paul Filter. She has been a La Prairie 4-H member for 12 years.

Sara Kronberg, daughter of Becky and Todd Kronberg. She has been a member of Milton 4-H for 12 years.

Charlotte Franseen, daughter of Carl and Carmen Franseen. She has been a member of the Renegades 4-H for 10 years.

Morgan Wywialowshi, daughter of Scott and Kelly Wywialowshi. She has been a member of the Turtle 4-H for 11 years.