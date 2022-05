A Washington woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 7:45, Sergeant Ashley Burns conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Investigation revealed the driver, Tashena Felder, 40 of Washington, to have an invalid driver’s license and to be in possession of marijuana less than 2oz, and synthetic urine. Felder was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, Drug Test Falsification Device, and Driving While License Invalid, Enhanced.

WASHINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO