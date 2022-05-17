ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka Springs, AR

Get a look inside Beaver Dam

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the first time since September 11, 2001, KNWA/FOX24 got an inside look at the inner workings of Beaver Dam.

The dam helps power cell phones and appliances, but it also protects residents’ life and property.

Army Corp. of Engineers open Beaver Lake dam

“The reason Beaver Dam was built was because of the floods in 1926 and ’27,” said Jay Townsend with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “Just devastating. Very little warning. No way to hold the waters back. So, you get into the ’50s and ’60s, and you start building the White River dams, and you just incredibly reduce the risk to personal property and loss of life.”

Construction started on the dam in 1961 and was finished in 1966.

