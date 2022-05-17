Students from Janesville, Beloit schools to be honored at Blackhawk Technical College event

Students from Craig High School in Janesville, Beloit Turner High School and Beloit Memorial High School will be honored Thursday at Blackhawk Technical College during the Stateline Manufacturing Alliance Signing Day event.

The event will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Blackhawk Technical College’s Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, 15 S. Plumb St., Milton. A total of 11 students will be honored.

Those students are: Zea Becker of Craig High School, Dayton Yuhas and Kory Hanson of Turner High School, and Merrill Reed III of Beloit Memorial High School.

According to the news release, the event will celebrate those becoming BTC students and those who will be apprentices for industry partners within the alliance. Other employers will participate in the event including Scot Forge, Stoughton Trailers, Space Savers, Jones Dairy Farm, Westlake and Baker Manufacturing.

David Polk, the new director of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards, and BTC President Tracy Pierner also will be in attendance.

Those who plan to attend can contact Liz Paulsen, executive director of marketing and communication at BTC at 608-757-7769 or lpaulsen@blackhawk.edu.