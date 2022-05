Former WWE Creative Team member Road Dogg appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to give his thoughts on the current Sasha Banks and Naomi situation. Last night at RAW in Norfolk, VA, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out of the show, citing creative differences with the company. The pair were scheduled to compete in a Six-Pack Challenge main event to determine Bianca Belair’s challenger at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women’s Championship. However, because of the incident, the match was nixed while the broadcast was taking place.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO