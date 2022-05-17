ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

I’m a Walmart employee – our best value items can be found in a particular part of the store

By Iman Palm
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoDeL_0fgR78xe00

A WALMART employee has shared where the best value items can be found at your local store.

The grocery store worker says the bakery section at Walmart is one of the places customer should stop by while shopping in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9PIO_0fgR78xe00
A customer walking down an aisle displaying laundry detergent Credit: Getty Images

The day-old section of the bakery can save customers money on highly valued items, like ciabatta bread.

With these markdowns, some items can be sold for as little as $1, Best Life Online reports.

This is a great way to save without sacrificing the taste of fresh baked goods.

The article also reveals that, like Costco, Walmart offers free samples of their food products at the so-called Freeosk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ab5Bt_0fgR78xe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43P6BR_0fgR78xe00

While this section isn't available at all locations, people who do have it at their local Walmart should take advantage of its offerings.

The kiosk is a great way to try a product without buying it.

Customers can pick up full-size versions of snacks and candies like Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, Best Life Online says.

The article also recommends checking for coupons for certain products, which can be found at a sample vendor tables within the store as well. Fans of the retailer have said these coupons outshine the ones Walmart gives out.

Customers who are on a shopping budget should be on the lookout for discounted electronics during the fall.

These products can be found in the locked glass containers in the electronics department in stores.

Older electronic items usually go on sale prior to the holiday season.

According to employees, the clothing department also offers great deals.

Items, like tank tops, t-shirts, and onesies, are sold at Walmart for less than $5 at times.

Customers on the lookout for more deals should stop by aisle endcaps.

Products, like cookware, are often at these locations retailing for a discounted price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lmt8L_0fgR78xe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmbsP_0fgR78xe00

Walmart can also be a great place to shop for prescriptions at an affordable cost.

The company's $4 generic program offers a multitude of generic versions of common medicine.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Best Value#Coupon#Food Drink#Best Life Online
Tracey Folly

Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The US Sun

Dunkin’ x Puma sneakers: When can I buy?

BETWEEN Puma and Dunkin' Donuts, one of the companies is a famous footwear business. With Dunkin's specialty in food and coffee services, consumers were interested to know more about their sneaker collaboration with Puma. If you click on a link in this story we may earn affiliate revenue. How can...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
434K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy