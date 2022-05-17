Oklahomans get first look at state’s proposed budget

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers will discuss the proposed state budget worth nearly $10 billion during committee meetings Tuesday, marking the first step in getting it passed. The nearly 50-page bill, which was released Monday evening, includes funding for various state programs and agencies. Education makes up the bulk...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The upcoming budget for Oklahoma addresses the funding for the Department of Human Services waitlist. Earlier this year, KOCO 5 brought you a story that uncovered a wait time of more than a decade for Oklahomans with disabilities to get help from the DHS. Now, money...
(The Center Square) - A bill that limits who has the authority to enter legal agreements relating to election procedures is now in the hands of Gov. Kevin Stitt. Senate Bill 523, which passed by a 35-8 vote, specifies that only the Legislature can settle legal matters that would alter election procedures.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students in Oklahoma will now be required to learn more about the horrors of the Holocaust. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1671 into law. The bill requires Oklahoma public school students in grades six through 12 to learn about the Holocaust. The measure received overwhelming...
Republican lawmakers provided details Tuesday on their $9.7 billion state budget plan, which included one-time payments to help Oklahomans deal with rising inflation, but notably absent from their announcement was Gov. Kevin Stitt. Legislative leaders said they expect to pass the budget and send it to the governor this week....
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s nearly $10 billion state budget has been released but no cuts will be made to the grocery tax. The budget gives taxpayers a small, relief stimulus check along with a hefty package to attract Panasonic to the state. Meanwhile, no cuts will be made...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In a letter sent this week, 22 Oklahoma House Republicans are asking the Governor and Attorney General to “work on securing the immediate release of baby formula being held at the Nation’s Southern border and to stop further shipments.”. The letter also states,...
A bill regulating what school bathroom Oklahoma students use now heads to the Governor’s desk. Lawmakers’ discussing mental health, privacy and Title IX violations for hours Thursday. Ultimately, the measure passed in both the House and the Senate. “Do you have any instances of a rape, sexual assault...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House on Thursday passed a bill that would ban abortions at conception. House Bill 4327 also would be enforced using civil lawsuits. The bill could be the strictest abortion ban Oklahoma has passed. "It is my sincere hope that, in addition to the criminal...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another new chapter in the controversy surrounding the contract between the State Tourism Department and Swadley’s Bar-B-Q is unfolding. New reports, uncovered by the Frontier, reveal that Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell signed off on about $16.7 million worth of expenses for the Foggy Bottom Kitchen restaurants in Oklahoma state parks.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed a bill into law that will cut down court costs for children charged with crimes. House Bill 3205 significantly reduces court costs for children involved in the juvenile justice system. Lawmakers say the bill is a major step toward criminal justice reform in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers are set to further restrict abortion with a ban that would start at conception. There is concern from opponents that because this bill sets conception as the threshold, different forms of contraceptives could be banned next. The bill’s author said the bill is just about abortion.
"A once-in-a-generation opportunity" is how Biden administration officials are describing the potential improvements available to rural communities in Oklahoma through the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Approved by Congress and signed by the president last fall, the law will provide Oklahoma with about $5 billion over the next five years,...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new Oklahoma law will let firefighters legally drive patients to the emergency room. Senate Bill 1515 was created after an Oklahoma City firefighter was disciplined for transporting a 3-year-old burn victim to the ER after waiting 20 minutes for an ambulance. Under current law, he...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House committee that is investigating the controversial contract between Swadley’s and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism had its first meeting last week. However, they weren’t happy with one no-show. Also, the Flashpoint team discusses whether protesters should be allowed outside of...
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Legislature has just passed a measure that could restrict annoying spam phone calls. House Bill 3168 would crack down on those unsolicited robo-calls and give recipients a way to bring violators to court. "It's interesting, because when we first got cell phones, that was the...
