Oklahoma State

Oklahomans get first look at state’s proposed budget

By Abigail Ogle
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are getting the first look at the...

www.koco.com

KOCO

Lawmakers set to discuss Oklahoma budget proposal worth nearly $10 billion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers will discuss the proposed state budget worth nearly $10 billion during committee meetings Tuesday, marking the first step in getting it passed. The nearly 50-page bill, which was released Monday evening, includes funding for various state programs and agencies. Education makes up the bulk...
KOCO

Oklahoma upcoming budget addresses funding for DHS waitlist

OKLAHOMA CITY — The upcoming budget for Oklahoma addresses the funding for the Department of Human Services waitlist. Earlier this year, KOCO 5 brought you a story that uncovered a wait time of more than a decade for Oklahomans with disabilities to get help from the DHS. Now, money...
thecentersquare.com

Oklahoma bill makes state lawmakers final authority on election matters

(The Center Square) - A bill that limits who has the authority to enter legal agreements relating to election procedures is now in the hands of Gov. Kevin Stitt. Senate Bill 523, which passed by a 35-8 vote, specifies that only the Legislature can settle legal matters that would alter election procedures.
KOCO

Oklahoma House passes bill banning abortion at conception

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House on Thursday passed a bill that would ban abortions at conception. House Bill 4327 also would be enforced using civil lawsuits. The bill could be the strictest abortion ban Oklahoma has passed. "It is my sincere hope that, in addition to the criminal...
KFOR

Flashpoint team tackles ongoing Swadley’s investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House committee that is investigating the controversial contract between Swadley’s and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism had its first meeting last week. However, they weren’t happy with one no-show. Also, the Flashpoint team discusses whether protesters should be allowed outside of...
KTEN.com

Oklahoma bill would crack down on phone spam

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Legislature has just passed a measure that could restrict annoying spam phone calls. House Bill 3168 would crack down on those unsolicited robo-calls and give recipients a way to bring violators to court. "It's interesting, because when we first got cell phones, that was the...
