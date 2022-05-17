ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater’s McCauley in First Place After Day 1 at 2A District Golf Tourney

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Tumwater’s Lily McCauley was in first place and W.F. West’s Natalie Eklund was ninth on Monday after the first day of 2A District 4 golf tournament action at Longview’s Mint Valley Golf Course.

McCauley, a senior, was dominant on the first day of playoff action, shooting a 72 — which left her with a 14-stroke lead over Aberdeen’s Britt Rajcich, currently in second place with an 86.

The top 36 golfers, out of a field of 53, moved on to the second day of action. The top 17 golfers qualify for the 2A state tournament, scheduled for May 24-25 at Tumwater Valley Golf Club.

Eklund shot a 47 on the front nine and 53 on the back for her Day 1 score of 100. Teammate Grace Oien shot a 112 (22nd), with Kendall Rasmussen in 24th place with a 113.

Tumwater’s Chloe Staudt shot a 106 to make the cut in a tie for 13th place. Rochester’s Isabella Masias shot a 112 to make the cut (21st), as did Centralia’s Sam Johnston — who shot a 116 to wrap the first day in 30th place.

From Black Hills, Linli Davis shot a 101 (10th), and Grace Hurley was tied for 25th (114).

Bearcats Joy Stafford (117, tied for 33rd), Abby Alexander (118, 35th) and Macee Shannon (119, 36th) also made the Day 1 cut.

Tournament action continues on Tuesday in Longview.

