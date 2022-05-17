ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bryce Watts: Waived with injury designation

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Watts (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation by the Steelers on...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Drew Brees rumors: Saints legend underwent medical procedure that undermines idea of unretiring, per report

Will he or won't he? This has now become the question swirling about the NFL stratosphere as it relates to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who hinted at potentially coming out of retirement in 2022. The "currently undecided" broadcaster is apparently battling his own competitive spirit nowadays and "may play football again," an admission that immediately made headlines around the league. What Brees didn't reveal, however, is that his body may not be on board with his mind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Giants sign DBs Maurice Canady, Khalil Dorsey

In a move to bolster its depleted secondary, the New York Giants have reportedly inked free-agent defensive backs Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey to deals. Canady played eight games last year for the Dallas Cowboys, recording six tackles. The 27-year-old was placed on IR after suffering a concussion in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, keeping him out of action for the next eight games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Pair of Falcons make PFF top-25 players under 25 list

The Falcons are in the midst of attempting to stack draft classes to build a solid foundation. Simultaneously, the new regime is cleaning the books of the former regime’s grotesque contracts, but they did inherit a couple of worthwhile pieces. Chris Lindstrom and AJ Terrell, in particular, are two young players that a team can build around. However, two drafts into the tenures of Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith, and they have drafted foundational pieces of their own.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

The Giants Are Reportedly Signing 2 Cornerbacks

After releasing James Bradberry earlier this month, cornerback is a major area of concern for the New York Giants. While they can't solve their depth issues at the position before the start of the season, the Giants can address them, which they reportedly did on Wednesday. According to reports, New...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Damone Clark says medical issue was discovered by Dallas ahead of 2022 NFL Combine

Huge risk, yes, but also a potentially huge reward. This is how to view the Dallas Cowboys decision to select linebacker Damone Clark in the 2022 NFL Draft, after the former LSU standout was still available in the fifth round due to a medical issue. That issue involved Clark's neck, with the 21-year-old having undergone spinal fusion surgery following the discovery of a herniated disc in the pre-draft process -- at the 2022 NFL Combine.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Patrick Surtain II Ranked Among NFL's Best Players Under 25 by PFF

One year ago, Broncos Country was in the midst of an internal battle prior to entering the 2021 regular season. After getting their hopes up for a quarterback either in the 2021 draft or acquiring a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers via trade, Broncos fans had to deal with the reality that instead of using the ninth overall pick to upgrade the position headlined by the underwhelming duo of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, GM George Paton decided to select cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dolphins defensive players have told GM Chris Grier they can't believe the transformation on offense

The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era in 2022, but it's also one that could bring immediate success. The front office made one of the offseason's most intriguing hires in head coach Mike McDaniel, and then completely revamped the offense -- from the offensive line to the running backs to the wide receiver room. However, this Dolphins team doesn't move forward unless quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does.
NFL
CBS Sports

Examining which LSU QB has the edge as Brian Kelly sets the stage for high-profile battle in fall camp

Brian Kelly is entering his first season as the head coach at LSU, and he has one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the country to settle before he takes the field this fall. Veteran Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier are all vying for the top spot on the depth chart this offseason, and the battle is far from over.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX Sports

Nick Bosa or Micah Parsons: Who is the better player?

Pro Football Focus this week revealed its top 25 players under 25, and San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa led the pack at No. 1. After Bosa, there's a handful of offensive players, followed by Dallas Cowboys' phenom Micah Parsons, who rolled in at No. 6 — much to the chagrin of Skip Bayless.
NFL
Yardbarker

Trey Hendrickson Not Expected to Attend Voluntary OTAs

Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson wasn't at Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday for voluntary OTAs. The 27-year-old is healthy, he's just training on his own and spending time with his family according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He is expected to report for training camp on time in July. Hendrickson...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Colts' Parris Campbell: Facing zero limitations

Campbell (foot) said Wednesday that he feels great and hasn't had any physical limitations during the offseason, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. Campbell underwent foot surgery in the middle of last season and returned to play eight snaps in the Colts' forgettable Week 18 loss to the Jaguars. However, the wideout revealed Wednesday that he played in that contest with a plate and screws in his foot, which were removed two weeks after the season concluded, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Campbell has had three consecutive injury-plagued campaigns to start his career, and the Colts added Alec Pierce in the draft, so it's possible the Ohio State product could be facing an uphill battle to make Indianapolis' initial 53-man roster. However, Campbell is only due $1.1 million next season and is finally healthy, so the Colts won't take on much risk by rostering him with the hopes that he makes good on his potential in his fourth NFL season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Reinstated, sent down

Sanders (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Sanders was placed on the injured list with low back spasms in early May, but he's back to full health after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 6.2 innings over four appearances in Durham this year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets new career high

Letang recorded 68 points this season, a new personal best, including two goals and 20 assists with the man advantage in 78 games. It was the first time since 2017-18 in which Letang played in more than 70 games, in part due to the two shortened NHL seasons. Even with his contract situation in doubt, Letang should be a top-end fantasy option heading into the 2022-23 campaign regardless of whether he is playing in Pittsburgh or somewhere else for the first time in his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Headed to injured list

O'Neill will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. O'Neill has been sidelined for the last two games with a shoulder issue, and he'll be forced to miss at least a week and a half. The Cardinals will call up Nolan Gorman to make his major-league debut Friday, while Corey Dickerson should see increased playing time in left field during O'Neill's absence.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO

