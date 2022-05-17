ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Returning to big leagues

Davidson will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Justin Toscano of The...

ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi’s brutally honest reaction to Astros historic 5 homer inning

Facing the Houston Astros’ extremely talented and and deep lineup is a challenge for any pitcher. Boston Red Sox ace Nathan Eovaldi’s most recent outing against Houston was no exception. The right-hander surrendered 9 runs (6 earned) over 1.2 innings pitched in Boston’s 13-4 loss against the Astros. However, it was the Astros historic 5 home run inning that was the main storyline in the game.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Gary Sanchez helps Twins start road trip with a win in Oakland

Batting contributions from Gary Sanchez, Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco backed up the Minnesota Twins' strong pitching performance for a win in Oakland. The Twins took the first of the three-game series on the West Coast 3-1, getting a strong four innings out of Chris Archer (1 earned run) and lights out pitching from Yennier Cano, Griffin Jax, and Tyler Duffey.
OAKLAND, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs Georgia game time and TV network announced

We all knew when Oregon was going to face Georgia. We even knew where. Now we know what time and where to watch one of the Ducks’ biggest non-conference games in their history. Dan Lanning will coach his first game for Oregon when the Ducks face the defending champions the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and it will be televised on ABC. It’s no surprise the network picked up this contest as it’s one of the biggest games in the 2022 college football season. Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it would be shocking if ESPN’s Gameday won’t be hand to cover Lanning as he faces off against the Bulldogs. These kinds of announcements only mean that college football is right around the corner and the speculation can end and the games can begin. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN's latest future defense power rankings
ATLANTA, GA
WCVB

Red Sox routed by Astros in Boston, as Houston hits 5 homers in 2nd inning

BOSTON — Red Sox starter Nathan Eolvaldi needed just five pitches to get the Astros out in order in the first inning Tuesday night. Houston responded by hitting five home runs off him as part of a nine-run second to tie the MLB record for most homers in an inning, ending his night on its way to routing Boston 13-4.
BOSTON, MA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Watch the Georgia Bulldogs kick off the 2022 College Football season LIVE on Channel 2

ATLANTA — If you are a college football fan counting down the days to the Labor Day weekend kickoff to the College Football season, well, we have some good news for you. Channel 2 is the place to be that weekend if you want to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Sept 3, at 3:30 p.m., The Chick-fil-A kickoff game pits the defending College Football Playoff champions squaring off with one of the best teams in the country.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Correa 2 hits in return, small crowd as Twins top A’s 14-4

OAKLAND, Calif. -- — Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand, and the Minnesota Twins set a season high for runs Wednesday in a 14-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Jalen Beeks: Set to work as opener Friday

Beeks will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Friday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Since he hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his nine relief appearances this season and will be taking the mound on three days' rest, Beeks will likely be pulled from the game before the lineup turns over. Ryan Yarbrough is scheduled to enter the game behind Beeks and serve as a bulk reliever, which could put him in better position than normal to factor into the decision.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Daz Cameron out of lineup for Tigers versus Rays

Detroit Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays. Derek Hill is returning to the lineup to replace Cameron in center field and hit ninth. numberFire’s models project Hill for 5.9 FanDuel points on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Reinstated, sent down

Sanders (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Sanders was placed on the injured list with low back spasms in early May, but he's back to full health after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 6.2 innings over four appearances in Durham this year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ

