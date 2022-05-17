ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury selection continues for one of two men accused of killing three people in 2018

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Keenan Burkhalter and Andrew Conrad are suspects in a triple homicide and arson case in north Tulsa.

The crimes took place in October 2018, when the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to a house fire on Oct. 14, 2018 near Seminole Place and Greenwood Ave.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the entire home was burning except a back bedroom where they found Hosea Fletcher dead.

Firefighters told FOX23 they realized the situation was more than just a fire and called police. Homicide detectives were called out to the scene to investigate the victim’s cause of death.

Detectives later found the bodies of another adult and a child. Officials say due to burns, the medical examiner will have to officially identify the bodies. Family identified the two as Ramon Marquise Brown and Brown’s seven-year-old daughter Maziah.

Police arrested Conard and Burkhalter for the arson and homicides in 2018.

Conrad is expected to testify against Burkhalter this week in the shooting deaths of Fletcher, Brown and Brown’s daughter.

At the time, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Watkins told FOX23 the investigation was a horrific case.

“This is one of the things that haunts you in your sleep,” Watkins said.

Prosecutors expect evidence will begin sometime Tuesday.

This was originally a death penalty case, but prosecutors pulled the Bill of Particulars earlier in the court process.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

#Shooting#Jury Selection#Violent Crime#The Tulsa Fire Department#Seminole Place#Fletcher Brown
