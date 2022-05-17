ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Houston RHP Odorizzi stretchered off in Boston, to get MRI

WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INjld_0fgR4ECy00
Astros Red Sox Baseball Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi (17) is wheeled off the field after being tended to on the mound after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne)

BOSTON — (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi collapsed with a leg injury while running to cover first base in the fifth inning Monday night against the Boston Red Sox and was taken off the Fenway Park field on a stretcher.

The team said he had “left lower leg discomfort,” and manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi would get an MRI. The pitcher was on crutches, wearing a boot and in good spirits after the game, Baker said.

“He’s probably doing better than it looked like on the mound,” Baker said.

Odorizzi, who entered the game with a 15 2/3 inning shutout streak, appeared to twist his left leg awkwardly on the delivery to Kiké Hernandez. When he turned to cover first base, he took a step and then sprawled out, face down, on the grass.

He remained there after the out was recorded, and Astros staff rushed to tend to him. He was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off.

Odorizzi was 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA this season. Boston won the game 6-3.

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees starter stuck in neutral with rehab for Red Sox

No news is bad news for James Paxton. The former New York Yankees left-hander “has yet to resume throwing since he was shut down with elbow soreness,” according to the Boston Globe. Last week, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Paxton “had a minor setback...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi’s brutally honest reaction to Astros historic 5 homer inning

Facing the Houston Astros’ extremely talented and and deep lineup is a challenge for any pitcher. Boston Red Sox ace Nathan Eovaldi’s most recent outing against Houston was no exception. The right-hander surrendered 9 runs (6 earned) over 1.2 innings pitched in Boston’s 13-4 loss against the Astros. However, it was the Astros historic 5 home run inning that was the main storyline in the game.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Red Sox Promote Top Pitching Prospect To Triple-A Worcester

Brayan Bello’s birthday came with a promotion within the the Boston Red Sox minor league system. Bello, the Red Sox’s top pitching prospect who turned 23 years old on Tuesday, was bumped up from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester in a series of minor league roster moves made by the club.
WORCESTER, MA
101.9 The Rock

Red Sox Double Up Houston 6-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 6-3 on Monday night, after a 1 hour and 38 minute rain delay in the 6th inning with the game tied 2-2. The Red Sox scored 3 runs in the 8th inning to break the 3-3 tie. Garrett Whitlock started for Boston...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Red Sox routed by Astros in Boston, as Houston hits 5 homers in 2nd inning

BOSTON — Red Sox starter Nathan Eolvaldi needed just five pitches to get the Astros out in order in the first inning Tuesday night. Houston responded by hitting five home runs off him as part of a nine-run second to tie the MLB record for most homers in an inning, ending his night on its way to routing Boston 13-4.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox outright Jaylin Davis to Triple-A Worcester after outfielder clears waivers

The Red Sox have outrighted Jaylin Davis to Triple-A Worcester after the outfielder cleared waivers, MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reported earlier Wednesday afternoon. Davis, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Giants late last month before making his Red Sox debut on April 30. Appearing in two games with Boston while the team was in Baltimore, the right-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and two strikeouts.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Darwinzon Hernandez undergoes surgery to repair torn right meniscus

Red Sox left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, manager Alex Cora announced before Thursday’s series opener against the Mariners at Fenway Park. “I don’t know about the timetable and all that,” Cora told reporters (including MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith) earlier Thursday afternoon,...
BOSTON, MA

