CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Caldwell and the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library makes loving reading easy. The library set up 11 Free Little Libraries around Caldwell where children and adults can donate or freely take books at no charge. These libraries are placed at all nine city parks, in front of the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library and the Civic Center. Most are made out of wood and resemble birdhouses, a few are recycled newspaper boxes and one is an oversized mailbox.

CALDWELL, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO