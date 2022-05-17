ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Three airlines submit bids to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

By Maria Blough
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is one step closer to finding a new air service to provide flights in Eau Claire. In March the current provider, SkyWest Airlines said it planned to stop serving cities like Eau Claire. With SkyWest looking to depart, the U.S....

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios Twin Cities

A downtown Minneapolis office tower is slated to be converted to apartments

A downtown Minneapolis tower is slated to become the city's first conversion from offices to apartments since the pandemic hit. Driving the news: Minneapolis-based developer Sherman Associates has proposed turning the 13-story Northstar Center East, at 608 2nd Ave. S, into 216 apartments. 20% of the units will be income-restricted, for those earning 50% or less of the area's median income.Why it matters: This could be a sign of things to come as remote work has reduced the need for office space.The project would remove about 300,000 square feet of office space from a downtown Minneapolis office market with a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Business
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
winonaradio.com

Fastenal Acquires More Property

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona-based Fastenal is continuing to expand its footprint. Winona County Recorder Bob Bambenek says the manufacturer purchased the property formerly owned by Badger Foundry near Winona’s airport. The 13.6-acre site and buildings went for $1.8 million. The land-buy comes off the heels of a busy 2021 for...
WINONA, MN
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls Non-Profit Launches $2.7 Million Capital Campaign

Madison mayor joins group to kick off Paving the Way tour. Rhodes Conway met with members of Opportunity Wisconsin and For Our Future Wisconsin. SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/17/22) Updated: 5 hours ago. SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/17/22) SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/17/22) Updated: 9 hours ago. SkyWarn...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skywest Airlines#Sun Country Airlines#Weau#Dot#Southern Airways Express#Boutique Air#The Airport Commission#Airline
WJFW-TV

Park Falls Paper Mill transforms into crypto site

Small towns all over Wisconsin have depended on their local mills for decades. When the paper mill in Park Falls closed, the community was hit hard. There were many people without jobs and an empty building left on the Flambeau River. The demolition of the Park Falls Mill has begun,...
PARK FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse’s brand-new accessible voting machines ready for upcoming election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - City officials in La Crosse are trying to make sure as many people as possible have the opportunity to vote in November’s election. Outdated accessible voting machines have been replaced with the ExpressVote Universal Voting System, which makes voting easier for people with visual or mobile impairments.
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Government Technology

Residents of Mobile Home Park Shelter Safely From Tornado

(TNS) - The aftermath of the tornado that ripped through a rural Chetek mobile home park five years ago still ranks as the worst natural disaster site witnessed by Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. As he stood at ground zero of the tornado's destruction zone, Fitzgerald was surrounded by random...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Axios Twin Cities

A $250 million Edina project is under construction

A more than $250 million mixed-use project in Edina is underway after crews last week began demolishing a former U.S. Bank office building at 70th and France.Details: Developers Mortenson and Orion Investments will eventually build a 24-story, 267-unit luxury apartment tower, a 275,000-square-foot office/commercial building, a new U.S. Bank branch, and street-level retail space. Catch up fast: The developers asked for, and received, a $22 million city subsidy package from the formation of a new tax-increment financing district. That money will go toward infrastructure, a public plaza, art and a 668-stall parking ramp that can be used by the public. The subsidy, in one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the metro, stirred complaints from residents. Mortenson development executive Brent Webb told Nick that the parking ramp will serve as district parking, which could help spur more development in the area. What's ahead: The developers are working to complete the new U.S. Bank branch first before demolishing the rest of the site for the apartments and office space. That phase is expected to begin early next year, with completion in 2024, Webb said.
EDINA, MN
cwbradio.com

Several Building Projects Progressing in the City of Marshfield

Several building projects are progressing in the City of Marshfield. Phase 1 of Marshfield Utilities’ new building has been completed and they’re now working on phase 2. Also, a new addition to ProVision Partners Cooperative, 2327 W. Veterans Pkwy, will soon be underway. A new multi-tenant commercial building...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools receives donation for quadplex

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Prevail Bank recently donated $5,000 to Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools to help build “a destination athletic facility that will enhance to school district programming and community revenue.”. The quadplex facility will include two baseball diamonds and two softball diamonds with synthetic turf infields and outfields,...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wdayradionow.com

Dave's Hot Chicken bringing six locations to Minnesota

(Lakeville, MN) -- A hot chicken restaurant is coming to Minnesota. Dave's Hot Chicken announced six new locations in the state on Monday. They include Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington, and Lakeville. The California-based restaurant features chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and fries.
LAKEVILLE, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Reporter Tyler Job signs off from News 8 Now as he heads to Green Bay

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — News 8 Now reporter Tyler Job is signing off in La Crosse as he heads to his next reporting opportunity at WGBA (NBC26) in Green Bay. Job started working at News 8 Now in September 2019. It was his first job out of college. During the past two and a half years, Job has told many memorable stories, including a Kwik Trip superfan stopping at all Wisconsin stores in one year, Rotary Lights suffering tens of thousands of dollars in damages from a December windstorm and the unthinkable story of a former West Salem man living through the War in Ukraine.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Republican Josh Stanley announces bid for WI 91st Assembly District

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Republican candidate is looking to shake things up in Madison. Monday afternoon, Josh Stanley announced his candidacy for Wisconsin’s 91st Assembly District. Stanley is an Eau Claire native and a former firefighter. While running as a republican, Stanley says his values go beyond...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

24 Hours After Opening, Burglars Strike Minneapolis Bakery

Originally published May 17 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new bakery featuring goods from a north Minneapolis entrepreneur was burglarized just 24 hours after it opened. Hundreds turned out to welcome Lutunji’s Palate, only to be angered after the owner posted pictures on social media of three suspected burglars. It was the community’s day to celebrate a milestone for one of its own. “That made me feel so loved. The community showed up and showed out,” said Lutunji Abram. Abram is known for her gluten-free peach cobbler. That cobbler and other creations are on display at Lutunji’s Palate. Her prayers and hard work are paying off. But...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy