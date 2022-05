Navian Hawaii is a local non-profit organization, that started as Hospice Hawaii over 40 years ago. Navian nurses are sensitive to local culture and guide patients and their families on their journey, providing the kindness and dignity that they deserve. Today, we were joined by Christina Lewis, FNP-C Nurse Practitioner, and Shantell Cruz, RN and Admissions Nurse at Navian Hawaii. They described the wonderful work that they do and shared information on Navian’s current employment opportunities.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO