You think you won the Mega Millions, huh? Well, don’t get your hopes up as the Mega Millions had the wrong numbers called. The host is going to be kicking himself for this one for a long time. The news is a bit shocking. One of those moments where you are just rolling, you got your flow on, and you get a little too confident. The number was called incorrectly, and now corrections are being made.

LOTTERY ・ 6 DAYS AGO